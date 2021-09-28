checkAd

Castellum sells a property portfolio to Oscar Properties for approximately SEK 1.7 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 08:59  |  14   |   |   

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is selling 16 properties in Stockholm, Öresund, Norrköping and Västerås to Oscar Properties. The sale price is SEK 1.7 billion less overheads and deferred tax totalling approximately MSEK 95. The net price exceeds the most recent valuation by about MSEK 60. Furthermore, the sale resulted in an impairment of goodwill of approximately MSEK 20 and deferred tax income of approximately MSEK 170.

"The sale is in line with the company's strategy, and at the same time provides us with a cash injection that further strengthens our financial muscles for the proposed merger with Kungsleden," says Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board of Castellum AB. 

As a partial payment, Castellum will receive a block of shares corresponding to a maximum of MSEK 200 in Oscar Properties, entailing an ownership share of approximately 10% based on the latest available ownership list. The block of shares is regarded as a financial investment whereby Castellum receives shares at a level that is considered attractive in a company with an exciting growth strategy. 

The transaction in brief
Sale price: SEK 1.7 billion
Closing date: 1 November 2021
Rental value: approximately MSEK 147/year
Average contract duration: 3.1 years
Major tenant: Fingerprint Cards AB
Lettable area: 115,600 sq. m.
Economic occupancy rate: approximately 82%
Properties: Stockholm: Altartorpet 22, Altartorpet 23, Arrendatorn 15, Arrendatorn 16, Ekplantan 4, Ekstubben 21 and 23, Ekstubben 25, Malmö: Fullriggaren 4, Revolversvarvaren 10 (part of), Helsingborg: Grusgången 2, Kavalleristen 9, Kroksabeln 18, Pilbågen 6, Pilbågen 6:2, Snårskogen 1, Norrköping: Proppen 2, Västerås: Jordlinan 2

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board, Castellum AB, +46 704-58 24 70
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-sells-a-property-portfolio-to-oscar-properties-for-approximately-sek-1-7-billion,c3422486

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3422486/1473923.pdf

Press release 210928




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castellum sells a property portfolio to Oscar Properties for approximately SEK 1.7 billion GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Castellum is selling 16 properties in Stockholm, Öresund, Norrköping and Västerås to Oscar Properties. The sale price is SEK 1.7 billion less overheads and deferred tax totalling approximately MSEK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newgen Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for ...
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
Clever Culture Systems Appoints Thermo Fisher Scientific as Exclusive US APAS Distributor
Water-Based-Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market to Hit $9,514.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S ...
Mindtree Recognized by Great Place to Work as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021
KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market is expected to cross SAR 650 Billion by 2025 owing to surge in order frequency and Technological Innovation: Ken Research
India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Quarterly Sales Results
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale