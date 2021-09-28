Cloud and cyber-security specialist, Stripe OLT, celebrate continued growth following rebrand

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rebrand happened during a period of major change for the company; in the last two years, Stripe OLT have more than doubled in size and expanded their client portfolio by over 40%, gaining a strong foothold in the ever-growing cyber-security market.

Stripe OLT, a Microsoft Gold Partner that specialise in cloud, cyber security and business technology, announce further growth following their rebrand at the end of 2020

Key security contracts recently awarded include large-scale NHS Trust deployments, as well as consultancy projects for countrywide organisations, such as the National Rail. In line with this success, Stripe OLT have expanded their security team by 67% per cent and are looking to employ 3 new positions by the end of Q4.

Central to their mission, Stripe OLT strive to protect organisations from digital threats, whilst empowering them with cutting-edge cloud technology. Ryan Pullen, Head of Cyber-Security at Stripe OLT comments:

"The cyber-security market has grown massively in the last year, to meet the rising demand for protection against the threats that naturally come alongside rapid digitisation. Businesses have had to adopt remote working without the right controls in place, and we're still seeing the repercussions a year later. It's this unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks, that have required us to channel our resources, and further strengthen the 24/7 Managed Security Services that support our clients."

During 2021 there has been massive reinvestment at Stripe OLT; supporting a refreshed strategic vision, not only have they increased their number of employees and expanded their cyber-security department, Stripe OLT have adopted a core leadership team to cover 8 key departments.

Tom Robbins, Client Director at Stripe OLT says, "With several large-scale partnership wins in 2021 we have been able to invest in more talent at Stripe OLT, which not only means welcoming new employees, but additionally allows us to provide the best possible service to our clients. The team are extremely excited to enter the final quarter of this year with a clear vision for our clients and for what's to come in 2022."

From their offices in London and Bristol, Stripe OLT provide Managed IT Support, Cloud Consultancy and Cyber Security services, actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures in established organisations throughout the UK. With specialities across Transport, Finance, Legal and Healthcare, Stripe OLT's clients include Bristol Airport, Hargreaves Lansdown, Sustrans, and Knotel.

