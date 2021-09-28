checkAd

Cloud and cyber-security specialist, Stripe OLT, celebrate continued growth following rebrand

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

Stripe OLT, a Microsoft Gold Partner that specialise in cloud, cyber security and business technology, announce further growth following their rebrand at the end of 2020

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rebrand happened during a period of major change for the company; in the last two years, Stripe OLT have more than doubled in size and expanded their client portfolio by over 40%, gaining a strong foothold in the ever-growing cyber-security market.

Stripe OLT logo

Key security contracts recently awarded include large-scale NHS Trust deployments, as well as consultancy projects for countrywide organisations, such as the National Rail. In line with this success, Stripe OLT have expanded their security team by 67% per cent and are looking to employ 3 new positions by the end of Q4.

Central to their mission, Stripe OLT strive to protect organisations from digital threats, whilst empowering them with cutting-edge cloud technology. Ryan Pullen, Head of Cyber-Security at Stripe OLT comments:

"The cyber-security market has grown massively in the last year, to meet the rising demand for protection against the threats that naturally come alongside rapid digitisation. Businesses have had to adopt remote working without the right controls in place, and we're still seeing the repercussions a year later. It's this unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks, that have required us to channel our resources, and further strengthen the 24/7 Managed Security Services that support our clients."

During 2021 there has been massive reinvestment at Stripe OLT; supporting a refreshed strategic vision, not only have they increased their number of employees and expanded their cyber-security department, Stripe OLT have adopted a core leadership team to cover 8 key departments.

Tom Robbins, Client Director at Stripe OLT says, "With several large-scale partnership wins in 2021 we have been able to invest in more talent at Stripe OLT, which not only means welcoming new employees, but additionally allows us to provide the best possible service to our clients. The team are extremely excited to enter the final quarter of this year with a clear vision for our clients and for what's to come in 2022."

From their offices in London and Bristol, Stripe OLT provide Managed IT Support, Cloud Consultancy and Cyber Security services, actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures in established organisations throughout the UK. With specialities across Transport, Finance, Legal and Healthcare, Stripe OLT's clients include Bristol Airport, Hargreaves Lansdown, Sustrans, and Knotel.

Website: www.stripeolt.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485950/Stripe_OLT_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloud and cyber-security specialist, Stripe OLT, celebrate continued growth following rebrand Stripe OLT, a Microsoft Gold Partner that specialise in cloud, cyber security and business technology, announce further growth following their rebrand at the end of 2020 BRISTOL, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The rebrand happened during a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newgen Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for ...
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
Clever Culture Systems Appoints Thermo Fisher Scientific as Exclusive US APAS Distributor
Water-Based-Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market to Hit $9,514.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S ...
Mindtree Recognized by Great Place to Work as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021
KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market is expected to cross SAR 650 Billion by 2025 owing to surge in order frequency and Technological Innovation: Ken Research
India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Quarterly Sales Results
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale