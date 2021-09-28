Cannovum AG expands cannabis wholesale license and enters the active ingredient market

Cannovum AG (Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin stock exchanges, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is expanding its wholesale license through its subsidiary, Cannovum Health eG. The expansion includes the active ingredient license, which enables the trading of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Cannovum is now authorized to distribute dronabinol, the first cannabis-based active ingredient, to pharmacies.

28.09.2021

Active pharmaceutical ingredients are the components of a medication that are responsible for its efficacy. They trigger the essential biochemical process that ensures the medication acts in a specific way in the human body. One of the most important active ingredients of cannabis is THC, which is considered to have the greatest pharmaceutical potential and therapeutic efficacy.

Cannovum's scientific sales force has undergone intensive training with medical professionals, including for the new THC active ingredients, to assist physicians and pharmacists with individual cannabis-based therapies.

With the active ingredient license, Cannovum can now deal with active pharmaceutical ingredients in general and is not limited to dronabinol. In addition, Cannovum already holds the pharmaceutical wholesale licenses, including the GMP license required to map manufacturing steps in Germany.

"We want to improve patient care and that's why we decided to add active substances to our portfolio. Active ingredients are the core element of every medication and indispensable in the effective therapy of patients. We want to give physicians the opportunity to find an effective individual treatment for each of their patients, because every patient deserves the best therapy," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

