checkAd

DGAP-News Cannovum AG expands cannabis wholesale license and enters the active ingredient market

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2021, 09:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Cannovum AG expands cannabis wholesale license and enters the active ingredient market

28.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cannovum AG (Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin stock exchanges, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is expanding its wholesale license through its subsidiary, Cannovum Health eG. The expansion includes the active ingredient license, which enables the trading of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Cannovum is now authorized to distribute dronabinol, the first cannabis-based active ingredient, to pharmacies.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients are the components of a medication that are responsible for its efficacy. They trigger the essential biochemical process that ensures the medication acts in a specific way in the human body. One of the most important active ingredients of cannabis is THC, which is considered to have the greatest pharmaceutical potential and therapeutic efficacy.

Cannovum's scientific sales force has undergone intensive training with medical professionals, including for the new THC active ingredients, to assist physicians and pharmacists with individual cannabis-based therapies.

With the active ingredient license, Cannovum can now deal with active pharmaceutical ingredients in general and is not limited to dronabinol. In addition, Cannovum already holds the pharmaceutical wholesale licenses, including the GMP license required to map manufacturing steps in Germany.

"We want to improve patient care and that's why we decided to add active substances to our portfolio. Active ingredients are the core element of every medication and indispensable in the effective therapy of patients. We want to give physicians the opportunity to find an effective individual treatment for each of their patients, because every patient deserves the best therapy," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.


28.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cannovum AG
Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3982 16360
E-mail: ir@cannovum.com
Internet: www.cannovum.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQU21
WKN: A2LQU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
EQS News ID: 1236360

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1236360  28.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236360&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCANNOVUM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cannovum AG - deutsche Cannabis-Aktie noch völlig unentdeckt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cannovum AG expands cannabis wholesale license and enters the active ingredient market DGAP-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval Cannovum AG expands cannabis wholesale license and enters the active ingredient market 28.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cannovum AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia zur Wahl des Berliner Abgeordnetenhauses und zum Volksentscheid: Berlin braucht ...
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd beteiligt sich am JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021
Modern Plant Based Foods meldet Ausverkauf seiner Fertigsuppen im E-Commerce Angebot von Costco.ca ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Cannovum AG erweitert Cannabis-Großhandelslizenz und erschließt den Wirkstoff-Markt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DGAP-News: Cannovum AG expands Supervisory Board and Medical Advisory Board
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DGAP-News: Cannovum AG erweitert Aufsichtsrat und Medical Advisory Board
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Cannovum AG startet europäische Cannabis-Expansion mit Gründung der Cannovum Iberia LDA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Cannovum AG starts European cannabis expansion with founding of Cannovum Iberia LDA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten