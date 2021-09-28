Advanced Blue VO!CE Software Now Available To All Blue Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X USB Microphones

Blue Microphones, a leading innovator in audio technology, and part of Logitech For Creators , a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, today announced the release of advanced Blue VO!CE software for Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X professional USB microphones, accessible through Logitech G HUB software.

Blue VO!CE is studio-grade software that features advanced voice modulation and HD audio samples that lets gamers, podcasters, musicians and content creators customize their broadcast voice and flex their creativity to enhance their streams and content creation. This software update offers a free, unprecedented upgrade to all existing owners of Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X microphones, giving consumers access to a full suite of broadcast vocal tools and effects.

Gamers can transform their voice using voice modulation effects like DJ Robot, Electrobeast or Ethereal, or elevate their game streams with HD audio samples such as air raid ambient sound to prepare for a boss battle. This also includes a selection of HD audio samples in Mandarin, Italian, Russian and Spanish. Using G HUB, gamers can also assign keybinds on their Logitech G keyboard, mouse or headset to easily fire off HD audio samples mid-stream or to switch between broadcast voice and modulated voice sounds. Check out how gamer Friskk levels up her stream with Blue VO!CE on Yeti.

For podcasters, variety streamers and content creators, it is now easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality and create a more immersive experience with Blue VO!CE. With enhanced broadcast filters, creators can choose from presets dialed in by Blue’s audio engineers such as Classic Radio Voice or Crisp and Modern, or take control with deep editing mode to develop presets specifically for different voices, setups and recording spaces using effects such as voice EQ, noise reduction, de-esser, de-popper, compressor and limiter. Creators can also record their own sound effects or import their own audio samples, building on the collection of voice modulation effects and HD audio samples available on advanced Blue VO!CE. See how Brianna White, variety streamer and voice of Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Cory Missildine, host of “It’s Always Sunny in Stormwind'' podcast use Blue VO!CE on Yeti Nano and Yeti to design a richer, more fun and engaging audio experience for their fans.