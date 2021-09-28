Commerce Resources Corp. Initiates Mineral Processing Program to Determine Final Prefeasibility Flowsheet Design Criteria
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCWX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a mineral processing program to determine the final Prefeasibility Study (PFS) design criteria of the front-end flowsheet for the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit. The program has been developed in coordination with the Qualified Persons for the Project's PFS flowsheet design and will be carried out at Hazen Research, where the Company's conventional base flowsheet has been developed.
The program is designed to confirm the mineral processing components in order to establish the front-end flowsheet design for the PFS. The design of the downstream hydrometallurgical flowsheet for the PFS is currently being confirmed as part of the ongoing program to produce mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors (see news release dated September 9, 2021). Specifically, the mineral processing program will include,
- Incorporation of the advancements to the flotation circuit, made by academic and government institutions, into the Company's base flowsheet developed at Hazen Research.
- Final flotation and magnetic separation development testwork to confirm the optimal reagent suite and conditions of the front-end flowsheet.
- Phase II comminution variability testing on nine (9) domain composites of drill core collected throughout the deposit.
- Front-end flowsheet variability testing on early/mid mine-life deposit material using domain composites.
- Filtration testing on flotation concentrate and tailings to determine material handling and tailings management facility design.
Company President, Chris Grove comments, "The Company has significantly advanced the flowsheet's development through focused work in past programs at Hazen Research as well through the numerous optimizations and discoveries from our institutional collaborations, which continue today. As we advance through the later stages of the PFS for Ashram, it is now time to confirm the flowsheet's PFS design criteria which is the next step in advancing the study to completion. Flowsheet development remains an ongoing process through to Feasibility and is commonly refined during operation, and as such, the Company will continue to advance the test work and unlock the considerable potential for optimization that remains in which Hazen and our institutional metallurgical partners have outlined."
