Commerce Resources Corp. Initiates Mineral Processing Program to Determine Final Prefeasibility Flowsheet Design Criteria

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCWX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a mineral processing program to determine the final Prefeasibility Study (PFS) design criteria of the front-end flowsheet for the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit. The program has been developed in coordination with the Qualified Persons for the Project's PFS flowsheet design and will be carried out at Hazen Research, where the Company's conventional base flowsheet has been developed.

The program is designed to confirm the mineral processing components in order to establish the front-end flowsheet design for the PFS. The design of the downstream hydrometallurgical flowsheet for the PFS is currently being confirmed as part of the ongoing program to produce mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors (see news release dated September 9, 2021). Specifically, the mineral processing program will include,