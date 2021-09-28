checkAd

IR.on AG pools ESG consulting services in new Sustainability & ESG unit

DGAP-News: IR.on Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision
IR.on AG pools ESG consulting services in new Sustainability & ESG unit

28.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IR.on AG pools ESG consulting services in new Sustainability & ESG unit

  • Former PwC partner Michael Werner engaged as strategic advisor
  • Full range of services covered - from status quo assessment to strategy development to sustainability reporting

Cologne, Germany, 28 September 2021 - IR.on AG, a leading German investor relations and financial communications consultancy, continues to expand its consulting expertise and pools its ESG consulting and sustainability communications activities in a separate "Sustainability & ESG" consulting unit. The new business unit will be headed by the company's senior consultant, Anna-Lena Mayer, who will report directly to the two Board members, Dariusch Manssuri and Fabian Kirchmann. In addition, Michael Werner, an experienced sustainability expert who has already worked with IR.on on several ESG projects over the past two years, has been engaged as strategic advisor for the new business unit. Michael Werner spent 15 years at PwC, most recently as partner, where he built up the sustainability consulting practice before joining the management team of Scholz & Friends Reputation for several years. He has a very broad scope of project experience ranging from mandates with medium-sized enterprises to comprehensive sustainability consulting for DAX-listed corporations.

"We are delighted that we have a powerful team to leverage the great potential of ESG consulting and sustainability reporting. Our primary intention is to offer our clients orientation in the currently still very confusing environment of regulations, reporting standards, ratings and investor initiatives," says Fabian Kirchmann, Managing Partner of IR.on AG.

"We provide answers to pressing issues about the relevant legal requirements and investors' preferred reporting standards. We assist organizations in developing their own sustainability strategy as part of their corporate strategy," Anna-Lena Mayer adds. "At the same time, we support our clients in establishing sustainability management systems, advise them on the ESG rating process and prepare sustainability reports applying international standards. The dynamic developments in the field of ESG clearly show that this issue will be an integral element of every corporate profile and equity story in the future."

"IR.on has built a strong reputation over the last two decades, especially among capital market-oriented small and mid cap companies," Michael Werner adds. "This is precisely where I currently see very high demand for consulting services, as the CSR reporting obligation will be extended to many more companies and external financing will hardly be possible for enterprises that fail to comply with certain ESG standards. I am pleased that we are continuing our collaboration to exploit this market potential."

IR.on's ESG team is based at the company's headquarters in Cologne. For further information on our range of services, please visit https://ir-on.com/en/advisory-services
 

Contact:

Anna-Lena Mayer
Phone: +49 221 9140-976
E-mail: annalena.mayer@ir-on.com
 

Michael Werner
Phone: +49 160 97 54 14 98
E-mail: michael.werner@ir-on.com


