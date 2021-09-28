TotalEnergies Joins Forces with China Three Gorges Corporation to Develop More than 11,000 High Power Charge Points for Electric Vehicles in Wuhan and Hubei Province

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, through its two affiliates CTG Capital and CTG Electric Energy) have signed an agreement to establish a Joint Venture in electric mobility in China. This equally owned company will develop Electric Vehicle (EV) high power charging infrastructure and services within the Hubei Province, through the installation and operation of more than 11,000 high power charge points by 2025.

This JV will build on TotalEnergies’ worldwide expertise in electric mobility and CTG strong capability in green energy production and supply. The two companies intend to develop co-branded high power charging hubs and standalone stations, open to the general public, equipped with 60 kW to 120 kW power charge points and with an average hosting capacity ranging between 20 to 50 vehicles each. The partners will also build dedicated charging stations on the premises of B2B customers, to meet their needs. Finally, in line with the partners’ respective ambitions to carbon neutrality, the electricity used to power this new network will be produced mostly from renewable sources.

The JV’s growth perspectives are supported by China’s ambition to be carbon net neutral by 2060. In a context of a fast-growing energy demand for mobility, the EV penetration rate is expected to increase dramatically over the coming years, requiring a rapid expansion of the existing fast-charging network.

“We share common and important visions with China Three Gorges the ambition to reach carbon neutrality, the undeniable willingness to push for renewable power and the enthusiasm to develop electric mobility,” declared Alexis Vovk, President Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies. “Hubei province is a natural ground to launch this cooperation, as both our companies are established there, and to contribute to the development of sustainable mobility in China and to accompany the ongoing growth of Electric Vehicles in the country. This partnership with CTG opens new doors to TotalEnergies for a long term and widened cooperation with a leader of China’s electric energy.”