checkAd

TotalEnergies Joins Forces with China Three Gorges Corporation to Develop More than 11,000 High Power Charge Points for Electric Vehicles in Wuhan and Hubei Province

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 09:05  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005457/en/

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, through its two affiliates CTG Capital and CTG Electric Energy) have signed an agreement to establish a Joint Venture in electric mobility in China. This equally owned company will develop Electric Vehicle (EV) high power charging infrastructure and services within the Hubei Province, through the installation and operation of more than 11,000 high power charge points by 2025.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 37,22€
Hebel 9,88
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,69€
Hebel 8,23
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This JV will build on TotalEnergies’ worldwide expertise in electric mobility and CTG strong capability in green energy production and supply. The two companies intend to develop co-branded high power charging hubs and standalone stations, open to the general public, equipped with 60 kW to 120 kW power charge points and with an average hosting capacity ranging between 20 to 50 vehicles each. The partners will also build dedicated charging stations on the premises of B2B customers, to meet their needs. Finally, in line with the partners’ respective ambitions to carbon neutrality, the electricity used to power this new network will be produced mostly from renewable sources.

The JV’s growth perspectives are supported by China’s ambition to be carbon net neutral by 2060. In a context of a fast-growing energy demand for mobility, the EV penetration rate is expected to increase dramatically over the coming years, requiring a rapid expansion of the existing fast-charging network.

“We share common and important visions with China Three Gorges the ambition to reach carbon neutrality, the undeniable willingness to push for renewable power and the enthusiasm to develop electric mobility,” declared Alexis Vovk, President Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies. “Hubei province is a natural ground to launch this cooperation, as both our companies are established there, and to contribute to the development of sustainable mobility in China and to accompany the ongoing growth of Electric Vehicles in the country. This partnership with CTG opens new doors to TotalEnergies for a long term and widened cooperation with a leader of China’s electric energy.”

Seite 1 von 3
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies Joins Forces with China Three Gorges Corporation to Develop More than 11,000 High Power Charge Points for Electric Vehicles in Wuhan and Hubei Province Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005457/en/ TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG, through its two …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host an “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” On October 12th, 2021
Gilead Marks Fifth Approval for Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Under Project ...
Activision Blizzard Commits to Expanded Workplace Initiatives, Reaches Agreement with the EEOC
Pfizer Starts Study of mRNA-Based Next Generation Flu Vaccine Program
CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
Amazon Welcomes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Republic, Mo. Fulfillment Center
Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verhaltener Wochenauftakt - Starke Ölwerte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21In view of the COP26, TotalEnergies Contributes to the Energy Transition Dialogue by Publishing the “Energy Landscape” and the “TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2021”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Aktien Europa: Ölwerte führen Gewinnerliste bei gutem Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21TotalEnergies and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Decarbonization of the Aviation Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
PLX AI | Analysen
27.09.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax kehrt nach Wahl zur Tagesordnung zurück
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
24.09.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger gehen vor Bundestagswahl in Deckung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
24.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21BARCLAYS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Vor Bundestagswahl tiefer - Nike und Evergrande verunsichern
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte