DGAP-News Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 30 June 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online

DGAP-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 30 June 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online

28.09.2021 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The interim financial report for the half year ended 30 June 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on
https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific.

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.

Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia

Phone +61 3 9566 6285
Fax +61 3 9566 6241
 

