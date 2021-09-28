checkAd

Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results from its Redondo-Veronica Project in Chile With Indications of Deep Porphyry Systems

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its 6,600-hectare Redondo-Veronica Project in northern Chile, where the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its 6,600-hectare Redondo-Veronica Project in northern Chile, where the Company has received assay results from the seven-hole drill program focused on three separate target areas as previously reported (see news releases dated July 29; July 7; June 29; and June 16, 2021 for further technical information and updates).

Summary & Highlights

  • Seven, wide spaced, reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes totalling 1,956 metres ("m") were completed by Pampa Metals at the Company's Redondo-Veronica project in June and July 2021, with final assay results received in September 2021.
  • Results point towards potentially deep porphyry copper mineralisation across two of the three target areas that were tested, at Cerro Redondo North and Redondo Southwest:
    • Assay results from the upper portions of the Cerro Redondo North target include copper up to 0.16% Cu together with anomalous arsenic values indicative of the upper parts of a porphyry system.
    • The Redondo Southwest target is characterised by multiple deep geophysical anomalies including a deep induced polarisation anomaly, with drilling only reaching the upper outer margins of the anomaly to date. Four, wide-spaced drill holes show hydrothermal alteration and mineralisation indicative of the outer margins of a deep porphyry copper system.
  • Follow up deeper diamond drilling on these two targets is being evaluated and prioritised against other opportunities within Pampa Metal's exciting portfolio of projects.

Results from the wide-spaced reverse circulation drill program together with geological, geochemical, and geophysical information, are consistently pointing to deep mineralisation at the Cerro Redondo North and Redondo Southwest targets, while Redondo Extreme North has been downgraded to second priority.

Drill testing at Cerro Redondo Norte returned the best geochemical results, at relatively shallow levels, but deeper drilling is required to properly test the indicative source porphyry.

A large, deep, 3D- Vector Induced Polarization (VIP) phase anomaly, coincident with a deep magnetic low and resistivity feature, suggests deep porphyry potential remains beneath the level of current drilling at Redondo Southwest. This is supported by the geological and geochemical results from the recent drilling, which appears to have cut the upper portions of a large, porphyry-related hydrothermal system.

