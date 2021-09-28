Bitcoin Group SE reports on extraordinarily successful H1 2021: Revenue and earnings triple Herford, September 28, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) has today published its report on the first half of 2021. The company, which operates the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de through its wholly owned subsidiary futurum bank AG, continues to report dynamic growth and looks back on an extraordinarily successful first half of 2021.

Bitcoin Group SE generated revenue of EUR 17.7 million (IFRS) compared to EUR 6.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than tripled to EUR 14.4 million compared to EUR 4.2 million in the same period of the previous year. This is equivalent to earnings per share of EUR 2.03, reflecting 190% growth compared to the first half of 2020 (EUR 0.70 per share). This dynamic growth is accompanied by a significant increase in trading turnover on the Bitcoin.de cryptocurrency trading platform and, as a consequence, a marked expansion of commission income. Cash and cash equivalents also expanded in line with this performance, and amounted to EUR 17.6 million as of the end of the reporting period, up 46.7% compared to December 31, 2020 (EUR 12.0 million). This solid capitalization continues to enable Bitcoin Group SE to pursue its growth strategy in a targeted and flexible manner.

This growth strategy approach also includes the continuous expansion of the range of cryptocurrencies offered on Bitcoin.com. In addition to Ripple, the highly regarded currency Dogecoin was also added in the first half of 2021. As a consequence, a total of eight major cryptocurrencies can be traded in exchange for euros. Bitcoin.de has been expanded further by the newly launched trading platform, where customers can now utilize futurum bank AG as a direct trading partner. futurum bank AG provides binding buy and sell rates with an attractive spread for Bitcoin.de customers. Innovative enhancements to the offering and usability of the trading platform, combined with rising cryptocurrency prices, ensured that the target of one million customers was reached ahead of schedule. Bitcoin.com had already exceeded this target by the end of June 2021.