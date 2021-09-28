checkAd

Novozymes Falls 2% as Lower EBIT Margin Target Means Limited Expansion

Autor: PLX AI
28.09.2021, 09:30  |  43   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022

  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.
  • Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022
  • Novozymes also lowered its targets ROIC target to 20% or higher by 2025 from the old target of 23% or higher
  • Consensus had 27.5% EBIT margin by 2025, with 26.7% expected next year by analysts on average
  • The low end of the EBIT margin target of 26% is a bit disappointing, SEB said
  • Novozymes seems willing to dilute the margin and the ROIC to be able to increase long-term growth, SEB said
  • NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day presentations at 13:00 CET


