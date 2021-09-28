Novozymes Falls 2% as Lower EBIT Margin Target Means Limited Expansion Autor: PLX AI | 28.09.2021, 09:30 | | 43 0 | 0 28.09.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell 2% in early trading after the company last night lowered its medium-term EBIT margin targets, signaling limited expansion, analysts said.

Novozymes now targets EBIT margin of 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022

Novozymes also lowered its targets ROIC target to 20% or higher by 2025 from the old target of 23% or higher

Consensus had 27.5% EBIT margin by 2025, with 26.7% expected next year by analysts on average

The low end of the EBIT margin target of 26% is a bit disappointing, SEB said

Novozymes seems willing to dilute the margin and the ROIC to be able to increase long-term growth, SEB said

NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day presentations at 13:00 CET



Novozymes (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Novozymes (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer