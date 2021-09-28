checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.09.2021 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Markus
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
98.48 EUR 99957.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
98.48 EUR 99957.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70320  28.09.2021 



Wertpapier


