Demant Falls as Analysts Split on New Medium-Term Targets

Autor: PLX AI
28.09.2021, 09:47   

(PLX AI) – Demant shares fell in early trading as analysts were split in evaluating the company's new mid-term targets after the Capital Markets Day.DNB raised Demant to buy from hold, saying pent-up demand was likely to boost sales next year, with …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant shares fell in early trading as analysts were split in evaluating the company's new mid-term targets after the Capital Markets Day.
  • DNB raised Demant to buy from hold, saying pent-up demand was likely to boost sales next year, with the company likely to gain market share
  • We see potential for upward consensus revisions in the short-term, DNB said, maintaining a price target of DKK 400
  • Demant also has a price target of DKK 400 at Carnegie, up from DKK 395 previously, with recommendation unchanged at buy
  • With very limited chances of more profit upgrades this year, the shares may not perform before next year, but the medium- to long-term growth story is intact, Carnegie said
  • Weaker sales and EBIT developments in Demant's Communications division led Danske to cut its price target to DKK 390 from DKK 405, maintaining a buy rating
  • The slowdown in that division also prompts Nordea to lower its estimates, which leads it to cut its fair value price target to DKK 379 from DKK 385 and maintain a hold rating
  • The path to scale and profitability for the new business appears to be longer than previous expected and we now see less chance of an upgrade to the group 2021 EBIT guidance, Nordea said


27.09.21Demant Sees Organic Growth 6-8% in Medium to Long Term
PLX AI | Analysen