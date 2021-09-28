checkAd

Vanilla Ice Returns with New Slant on Hit Single, Calling for a Mass Turn Up of Freezer Temperature to Global Carbon Footprint

VIDEO LINK: Samsung and Vanilla Ice – Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 90s American rap superstar Vanilla Ice has teamed up with Samsung Electronics to re-release his hit single 'Ice, Ice Baby' as 'Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby', delivering a powerful message "with a sustainable edge".

The brand-new music video has the rapper encouraging fans to make a small change with a big difference, calling on the world to increase the temperature of their freezers, consequently lowering each individual's carbon footprint to make a global and collective impact.

New data issued from Samsung shows that if every household in Europe increased their freezer temperature by 1 degree Celsius1, a projected amount of over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions could be saved annually 2. This is the equivalent CO2 emissions emitted from over 217,000 passenger vehicles being driven for an entire year, over 2.5 billion miles clocked up by the average passenger vehicle or the energy usage for a year at over 120,000 homes combined 3.

Samsung is celebrating the launch of its new Bespoke Refrigerator range as featured twisting in the newly released music video. The range comes in a choice of 14 on-trend colourways in the UK, from bright pastels to sleek monochromes, and a range of finishes such as Glam, Satin, Stainless Steel and Cotta. 

Vanilla Ice said: "I love living a sustainable lifestyle and being energy efficient is part of that. I'm always scouting out the most cutting-edge designs for my own home, and I really like how customisable the Bespoke line-up is. I'm so excited to work with Samsung on this project as music is such a great way to connect people and spread this environmental story. I hope the message is received loud and clear, and we can all do our bit to take care of our planet."

Tim Beere, Senior Category Lead Cooling at Samsung Europe said: "We're delighted to have partnered with Vanilla Ice on this project to spread a sustainability message which is so important to us. Our Bespoke range of modular refrigerators is designed with sustainability and reliability in mind, providing an appliance capable of lasting beyond fashion, accompanying owners for years through their ever-changing needs, tastes, food consumption, and components of developing family life. These high-performing taskmasters are custom-designed, flexible in function, as well as highly durable."

Samsung's new Bespoke Refrigerator range has been thoughtfully designed to help minimise the impact of the environment with its interchangeable panels and modular designs allowing users to update, rather than replace their fridges over time.

Visit samsung.com/vanilla-ice for more information.

Notes to Editors

1 We recommend customers amend their settings and use the best combination of drawers, baskets, and shelves in accordance with their food usage to result in an efficient use of energy and maintain optimum food preservation.  The recommended minimum setting is -17 degrees.

2 In a data study conducted by Samsung, based on official European Commission data, the total CO2 emissions from REF appliances in Europe were calculated at 23,377,200,000 CO2 kg/per annum. New total CO2 emissions after increasing refrigerator temperature setting by 1°C are projected to be 21,937,164,480 CO2 kg/per annum – based on percentage energy saving on the Samsung RL36R8799SR reference model and extrapolating across total REF category emissions. Calculated difference is therefore 1,440,035,520 CO2 kg/per annum or 1,440,036 CO2 saving in tonnes/annum from 1°C temperature change.

3 Calculations taken from Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, using 1 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions as foundation for equivalencies. 

Vanilla Ice partners with Samsung Electronics to re-release hit single ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ as ‘Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby’

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rctSctxu6-Q
Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636662/RYIIB_Final_Image_5.jpg

 




