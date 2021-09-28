checkAd

Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2021, 10:02  |  29   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 28.09.2021 / 10:02

Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

Category 'Star of 2021' lauds newly listed companies displaying outstanding corporate responsibility and exceptional performance in their sector

Brussels/Dortmund, September 28, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has made the shortlist in the 'Star of 2021' category of the 9th annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. The nomination is based on Compleo being an exceptional performer in its sector and that it stands out from the crowd in a broad range of areas. Since the IPO in October 2020 the share of Compleo showed an increase of more than 100%.

Compleo is honoured to be considered for this category, which in particular recognises its growth potential following its IPO.

The Awards, launched in 2013, were established by the European Commission to recognise some of Europe's smaller listed companies through four distinct categories. EuropeanIssuers, who represent listed companies and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) who represent European stock exchanges are the co-organisers of the event.

Compleo, listed on Deutsche Börse, was shortlisted from some 27 nominations from 17 countries, listed on different European stock exchanges.

The winner is decided by an independent, high-level jury, moderated by the European Commission, consisting of representatives from academia, asset management, brokerage, and the media. They will be revealed at a special Awards ceremony on 16th November during the European Commission's SME Assembly in Portorož, Slovenia.

Florence Bindelle, the Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers said: "Supporting small and medium enterprises and equity financing is essential to fuel Europe's economy. European capital markets are there for companies to help them grow and take the leap. Compleo has grown stronger since its IPO and thus the company holds important potential for the upcoming years. We congratulate Compleo for making the shortlist."

Seite 1 von 4
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021 DGAP-Media / 28.09.2021 / 10:02 Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021 Category 'Star of 2021' lauds newly listed companies displaying outstanding corporate responsibility and exceptional performance in their sector …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd beteiligt sich am JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: Nantes University Hospital Doses First Patients with Eckert & Ziegler's Novel Ga-68 Imaging Agent ...
EQS-News: Kuros Biosciences to showcase new MagnetOs products at NASS 2021 Annual Meeting
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA HAS BEEN GRANTED THE LISTING OF THE NEW SHARES FROM SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION.
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:02 UhrCompleo auf Shortlist für European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Spontan das E-Auto laden: Kartenzahlung entspricht den Gewohnheiten von Elektromobilisten (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
23.09.21Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Spontaneously charging your electric car: Paying by card fits with the habits of electric car drivers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Spontan das E-Auto laden: Kartenzahlung entspricht den Gewohnheiten von Elektromobilisten
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21AKTIEN-FLASH: Compleo Charging unter Druck wegen Commerzbank-Abstufung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Compleo: Expansion treibt Kosten und erhöht Verlust
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21DGAP-News: Compleo continues to expand its market position in H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-News: Compleo baut Marktposition in H1 2021 weiter aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Aus wallbe wird Compleo Connect
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21wallbe to be renamed Compleo Connect
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten