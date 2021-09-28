Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

Brussels/Dortmund, September 28, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has made the shortlist in the 'Star of 2021' category of the 9th annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. The nomination is based on Compleo being an exceptional performer in its sector and that it stands out from the crowd in a broad range of areas. Since the IPO in October 2020 the share of Compleo showed an increase of more than 100%.

Compleo is honoured to be considered for this category, which in particular recognises its growth potential following its IPO.

The Awards, launched in 2013, were established by the European Commission to recognise some of Europe's smaller listed companies through four distinct categories. EuropeanIssuers, who represent listed companies and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) who represent European stock exchanges are the co-organisers of the event.

Compleo, listed on Deutsche Börse, was shortlisted from some 27 nominations from 17 countries, listed on different European stock exchanges.

The winner is decided by an independent, high-level jury, moderated by the European Commission, consisting of representatives from academia, asset management, brokerage, and the media. They will be revealed at a special Awards ceremony on 16th November during the European Commission's SME Assembly in Portorož, Slovenia.

Florence Bindelle, the Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers said: "Supporting small and medium enterprises and equity financing is essential to fuel Europe's economy. European capital markets are there for companies to help them grow and take the leap. Compleo has grown stronger since its IPO and thus the company holds important potential for the upcoming years. We congratulate Compleo for making the shortlist."