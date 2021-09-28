DEBx Medical presents case studies on DEBRICHEM and discusses removal of biofilm

Press Release DEB x Medical presents case studies on their recently introduced wound debridement product and discusses removal of biofilm in current scientific congresses

More than 80 % of hard-to-heal wounds are infected with biofilms, [1] irrespective of the wound's etiology, while biofilm removal is a necessary precondition for the onset of healing of chronic wounds

irrespective of the wound's etiology, while biofilm removal is a necessary precondition for the onset of healing of chronic wounds The new debriding agent Debrichem may provide a new and effective treatment option, as supported by case studies presented by Prof. Gregory Schultz and Dr. Bert Quint

Clinical experience from almost 3,000 cases of infected, chronic wounds shows a fast onset of healing after only one treatment with Debrichem

DEBx Medical to participate in upcoming scientific conferences in Europe and the US

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2021 - DEBx Medical, the Dutch medical technology company revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds, announced today that the Company has presented case studies on treatment of chronic wounds during scientific congresses in Portugal and Poland. The case studies documented the deployment of DEBx Medical's innovative treatment, Debrichem(R), that initiates healing of chronic wounds by removing the biofilm.

At the conference of the Portuguese Society of Reconstructive Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (Soceidade Portuguesa de Cirurgia Plástica Reconstrutiva e Estetica)[I], held from Sept 16-18th in Lisbon, Portugal, DEBx Medical's CEO Dr. Bert Quint gave a scientific talk on the Eradication of chronic wound infection within 60 seconds.

From September 21-24, the Polish Wound Society hosted The 2nd online Wound Treatment Conference.[II] In a dedicated biofilm session moderated by Dr. hab. n. med. Beate Mrozikiewics-Raikowska, DEBx Medical contributed three talks, by Prof. Gregory Schultz (Biofilm Wounds: Key Regulators in wound Inflammation) together with Bert Quint, PhD (Novel Disruptive Method eliminating biofilm and infection in a single step of 60 seconds, strongly limiting surgical debridement).