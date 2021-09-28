checkAd

Atos delivers first Quantum Learning Machine in Spain to CESGA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 10:00  |  16   |   |   

Atos delivers first Quantum Learning Machine in Spain to CESGA

Santiago de Compostela (Galicia, Spain), Paris (France) September 28, 2021 - Atos today announces that it has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM), the world’s highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, to the Galician Supercomputing Center (CESGA). This is the first quantum simulator to be installed in Spain, positioning CESGA as a pioneer in quantum simulation.

The Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM) which is now operational, will enable CESGA technicians, developers, and users to develop, optimize and test quantum applications and models. It will be used for European research projects that CESGA is currently working on, in collaboration with university and industry researchers, in the areas of science and technology such as nanotechnology, new materials and industrial processes, health and life sciences and ocean sciences. Atos will also provide a training program and continue to enhance the system throughout its lifetime to ensure that it delivers the functionality required.

This delivery and installation of the Atos Quantum Learning Machine QLM-30 simulator, which will allow the development, optimization and testing of quantum applications, is framed within Atos’ previous contract for the supply and installation of the general purpose scientific and technical supercomputing and data storage solution Finisterrae III.

Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos, said We’re honored to be supplying the first quantum simulator in Spain and look forward to supporting CESGA and the Spanish science and research community to develop and experiment with quantum software to be prepared for the upcoming era of quantum computing.”

Ready for the Quantum Age

Combining an ultra-compact, high-powered machine with a universal programming language, the Atos Quantum Learning Machine enables researchers and engineers to develop and experiment with quantum software. It is the world’s only quantum software development and
simulation appliance for the coming quantum computer era. The Atos QLM simulates the behavior of a quantum computer, which means that quantum algorithms can be developed without the need for quantum hardware. The system paves the way for optimizing digital quantum simulation in the first intermediate-scale quantum computers to be marketed in the coming years (called NISQ - Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum).

Atos QLM Community

Since its launch, the Atos QLM user community has not stopped growing. The platform is being used in numerous countries worldwide including AustriaBrazil, FinlandFranceGermanyIndia, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Senegal, UK and the United States, empowering major research programs in various sectors like industry or energy.

Atos' ambitious program to anticipate the future of quantum computing - the ‘Atos Quantum program - was launched in November 2016. As a result of this initiative, Atos was the first organization to offer a quantum noise simulation module  within the Atos QLM and the first universal quantum metrics reference “Q-score”, which is applicable to all programmable quantum processors.

###

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contacts:
Global: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau
Spain: Christian Suell | Christian.suell@atos.net | +34 91 038 98 27

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos delivers first Quantum Learning Machine in Spain to CESGA Atos delivers first Quantum Learning Machine in Spain to CESGA Santiago de Compostela (Galicia, Spain), Paris (France) September 28, 2021 - Atos today announces that it has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM), the world’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and ...
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
CareDx Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
Board and Management Appointments Strengthen the Apollo Team
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 25, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...