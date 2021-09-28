Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Open State-of-the-Art Laboratory and Expand Sterilization Facilities to Meet Growing Customer Demand in Europe

SALT LAKE CITY and OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Germany GmbH, global leaders in comprehensive laboratory testing and sterilization services, announced today the opening of a newly expanded, center of excellence for microbiological laboratory testing as well as increased sterilization capacity in their Wiesbaden, Germany facilities. This expansion will address the significantly increased demand for these services by the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

“With the continued growth and success of our laboratory in Wiesbaden, Nelson Labs had outgrown its current facility. To better serve our customers, we needed to expand,” said Joe Shrawder, President, Nelson Labs. This new laboratory space has expanded the Wiesbaden facility to 10 times the size of the original lab and offers much broader lab capabilities. The benefits to customers include significantly increased capacity for bioburden testing, bacterial endotoxin (BET), biological indicators (BI) sterility, and ethylene oxide (EO) residual analysis. The new Wiesbaden expansion greatly reduces the need to outsource services to other labs and helps to ensure that most of the lab testing will be performed onsite in a fully accredited Nelson Labs facility.

The lab also includes both GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Grade A and B cleanrooms available to perform the most critical product-sterility tests. The new lab, still conveniently adjacent to the Sterigenics sterilization facility, will also host state-of-the-art instrumentation, such as biological safety cabinets and gas chromatographs used for EO residual analysis to further increase its capabilities. The combined resources and expertise of Nelson Labs and Sterigenics allow customers the ease of performing their product testing and sterilization at one location with a team of experts who understand their unique product needs.