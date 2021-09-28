(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: EHRNROOTH GEORG Position: Member of the Board

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: FENNOGENS INVESTMENTS Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

Issuer: eQ Plc

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210927161414_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,009 Unit price: 25.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6,009 Volume weighted average price: 25.63 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.



