eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

28.09.2021, 10:00   

eQ Plc Managers’ transactions
28 September 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: FENNOGENS INVESTMENTS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: EHRNROOTH GEORG
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Plc
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210927161414_8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,009 Unit price: 25.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,009 Volume weighted average price: 25.63 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


 





