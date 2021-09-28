Vestas Gets 207 MW Wind Turbine Order in the U.S.
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 207 MW order from Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to power the Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa, USA, featuring 46 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as …
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 207 MW order from Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to power the Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa, USA, featuring 46 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 207 MW order from Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to power the Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa, USA, featuring 46 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines.
- The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare