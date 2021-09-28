LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 3p each in the market at a price of 52p per share.



The acquisition takes Mr Cerrone's interests from 34.078% to 34.129% (within the 1% incremental threshold under Note 11 to Rule 9 of the UK Takeover Code).