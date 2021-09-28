checkAd

Tiziana Life Sciences plc PDMR Dealing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2021, 10:19  |  35   |   |   

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 3p each in the market at a price of 52p per share.

The acquisition takes Mr Cerrone's interests from 34.078% to 34.129% (within the 1% incremental threshold under Note 11 to Rule 9 of the UK Takeover Code).

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a) Name Gabriele Cerrone
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chairman
b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Tiziana Life Sciences plc
b) LEI 213800CED47HI8PIOB36
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type  of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have  been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 3p each
b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
c) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase
d) Price(s) and volume(s) 52p

100,000
f) Date of the transaction 27 September 2021
g) Place of the transaction XLON  

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ:TLSA, UK LSE: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to Milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating Phase 2 studies with orally administered Foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered Foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody ("mAb") in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes ("T1D"), inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor ("IL6R") mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc +44 (0)20 7495 2379  
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman, and founder  
   
United States:  
Investors:  
Dave Gentry, CEO  
RedChip Companies Inc.  
407-491-4498  
dave@redchip.com  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc PDMR Dealing LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Unveil its Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Antagonist Program at the ...
Emerging Markets Report: EV’s and The Copper Castle
Prime Mining Appoints New Board Member and Exploration Executive Q1 2022 Update on Exploration and ...
Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate in the Virtual Cantor Global Healthcare ...
Anavex Life Sciences Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Global Select Market
CareDx Presents Latest Data on AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2021
Board and Management Appointments Strengthen the Apollo Team
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 25, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Settlement of Derivative Litigation
Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...