checkAd

Gerald Group closes US$450 million North American Borrowing Base Facility with record oversubscription

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 10:21  |  12   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Group ("Gerald"), the world's largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Gerald's North American trading hub GT Commodities LLC's ("GTC") Borrowing Base Facility ("BBF") closed at US$450 million.

Gerald Logo

ING Capital LLC ("ING") acted as Lead Lender and Administrative Agent for the refinancing of GTC's current secured financing facility, with Rabobank and HSBC as Joint Lead Arrangers (JLAs). Other members of the club deal included Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Bank of China, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit. GTC's BBF, which launched at US$300 million received record subscriptions of US$495 million from existing and new lenders, and after scaling back closed at US$450 million. The financial flexibility that the BBF provides GTC, will continue to support Gerald's North American activities.

"Notwithstanding the continued disruption and volatility in global supply chains, Gerald Group continues to demonstrate being a stable partner across the supply chain. The Group remains focused on sustainable growth and playing a vital role in the energy transition journey towards a better future. The oversubscription and favourable pricing achieved in the refinancing shows clear confidence from commodity lenders in Gerald's businesses. We truly appreciate the strong relationships we have with our existing banking group, and welcome the addition of three new participants to the credit facility," said Mital Patel, Gerald Group's Global Head of Finance & Banking. 

"ING is pleased to partner again with Gerald Group for the success of this transaction and the high demand generated from the market, which is a testament to the strength of the company's business, both globally and regionally," said Matthew Rosetti, Head of ING's Commodity Finance team in North America. "Given the significant increase of metal prices over the past 12 months, this facility increase and timely closing will enable them to continue on their growth trajectory in the North American region and execute on their strong positioning in the diversified metals space."

Gerald Group: Annanya Sarin: media@gerald.com  Tel: +44 20 3805 2000 / +44 7507 583792

ING: Melissa Kanter: Melissa.Kanter@ing.com Tel: + Tel +1 646 424 7021

About Gerald Group

Gerald Group aims to contribute to world trade and economic development in a sustainable and responsible manner. Founded in 1962 in the United States, the Group is the world's oldest and largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house. Headquartered in London, the Group is led by Chairman and CEO Craig Dean. Gerald is a dedicated and trusted partner to leading miners and processors, industrial consumers and major financial institutions and has market presence in all regions of the world. The Group operates trading hubs in Shanghai, Stamford and Switzerland for the merchanting of non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals and related concentrates and raw materials. Gerald's global footprint, conservative risk management culture, expert market intelligence, deeply experienced and innovative trading desks combined with logistics, storage and structured finance solutions, are complimented by strategic relationships, enhancing the business' capability to provide customers access to a diverse and steady supply of resources.

About ING Capital LLC

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, and part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING Bank NV is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622040/Gerald_Logo.jpg

ING Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gerald Group closes US$450 million North American Borrowing Base Facility with record oversubscription LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gerald Group ("Gerald"), the world's largest independent and employee-owned metals trading house is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Gerald's North American trading hub GT Commodities LLC's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
Water-Based-Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market to Hit $9,514.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S ...
KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market is expected to cross SAR 650 Billion by 2025 owing to surge in order frequency and Technological Innovation: Ken Research
India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest
Emergence of Autonomous Vehicle & Telerobotics to Enable Demand of Teleoperation Solutions ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Quarterly Sales Results
Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size to Reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2028 | Increasing ...
New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale