checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2021, 12:21  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache/Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung
hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR

28.09.2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

HSH FINANZFONDS AÖR

Publication of Inside Information within the meaning of Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

This publication relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.



HSH Finanzfonds AöR, a public law institution under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its registered office at Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany (the "Issuer" or the "Institution") 		Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen im Sinne von Artikel 17 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung

Diese Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf die Veröffentlichung von Informationen, die als Insiderinformation, im Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung, gelten oder gelten könnten.



HSH Finanzfonds AöR, mit eingetragenem Firmensitz in Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik Deutschland (die "Emittentin" oder die "Anstalt")
The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal Authorities of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany ("Hamburg") Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg, handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Hamburg")
The Land of Schleswig-Holstein, acting through the Ministry of Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Federal Republic of Germany ("Schleswig-Holstein") Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd durch das Finanzministerium des Landes Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Schleswig-Holstein")
(Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Responsible Bodies") (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein nachfolgend zusammen die "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger")
EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)
EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 DECEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 FEBRUARY 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE 2017 (DE000A2DAHX5) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017 (DE000A2DAHX5)
(together the "Notes") (zusammen die "Schuldverschreibungen")
   
The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg) and the State of Schleswig-Holstein (Land Schleswig-Holstein) have today given notice that, subject to the approval of their constitutionally appointed bodies, they intend to amend the state treaty (Staatsvertrag) between the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein on the establishment of "HSH Finanzfonds AöR" as a public law entity organised in the form of a public law institution. The planned amendment to the state treaty is now intended to facilitate the winding-up of the existing business and liabilities of the Institution and to transfer them to its Responsible Bodies.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR DGAP-Ad-hoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache/Strategische Unternehmensentscheidung hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR 28.09.2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd beteiligt sich am JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT ANGEBOT UM WEBVERSION - JETZT AUCH SPAREN, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ gibt Nominierungen für den Aufsichtsrat bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger wird Produktionsstätte für 400 MW Hochleistungs-Solarmodule in den USA errichten
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
EQS-News: Kuros Biosciences to showcase new MagnetOs products at NASS 2021 Annual Meeting
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement