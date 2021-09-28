hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR

Publication of Inside Information within the meaning of Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation



This publication relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.







HSH Finanzfonds AöR, a public law institution under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its registered office at Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany (the "Issuer" or the "Institution") Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen im Sinne von Artikel 17 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung



Diese Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf die Veröffentlichung von Informationen, die als Insiderinformation, im Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung, gelten oder gelten könnten.







HSH Finanzfonds AöR, mit eingetragenem Firmensitz in Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik Deutschland (die "Emittentin" oder die "Anstalt")

The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal Authorities of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany ("Hamburg") Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg, handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde der Freien und Hansestadt Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Hamburg")

The Land of Schleswig-Holstein, acting through the Ministry of Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Federal Republic of Germany ("Schleswig-Holstein") Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd durch das Finanzministerium des Landes Schleswig-Holstein, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland ("Schleswig-Holstein")

(Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Responsible Bodies") (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein nachfolgend zusammen die "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger")

EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)

EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 DECEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 FEBRUARY 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE 2017 (DE000A2DAHX5) EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017 (DE000A2DAHX5)

(together the "Notes") (zusammen die "Schuldverschreibungen")