EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.

  • Favorable market conditions, growth opportunities, and policy support for the solar industry informed Meyer Burger's decision to establish a production site in the United States
  • Initial production is expected to be 400 megawatts (MW) of annual nominal capacity by the end of 2022, with the potential for multiple gigawatts expansion in the future
  • At full capacity, the facility will provide hundreds of skilled manufacturing jobs
  • Discussions with U.S. states are ongoing, and the final site selection is expected by year-end 2021
  • Procurement of all machinery and equipment for the U.S. plant is taking place in parallel with final site selection to enable rapid scale-up of production

Meyer Burger Technology AG announced today that the company plans to establish a production site for high-performance solar modules in the United States. This investment is in line with Meyer Burger's commitments to produce modules near end-customers, source material from regional suppliers, and improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of the company's solar modules. This approach also reduces supply chain delays and provides flexibility and resilience for Meyer Burger's customers.

The company is currently in discussions with several U.S. states to determine the final site location. A decision is expected by year-end 2021. The decision to continue to expand the company's solar energy supply chain to the U.S. is supported by a strong domestic solar market, positive economic policy conditions, and Meyer Burger's desire to support the U.S. clean energy transition. The initial production capacity will be 400 MW - with potential for further growth to multiple gigawatts capacity - and will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, and, at full capacity, the new facility is expected to employ hundreds of skilled manufacturing workers.

