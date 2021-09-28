DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt 28-Sep-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Munich, 28 September 2021 - The management board of Mutares Management SE ("Management Board"), the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A2NB650) ("Company"), today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board of the Company ("Supervisory Board"), (i) to increase the Company's share capital against cash contribution from currently EUR 15,496,292.00 by up to EUR 5,140,439.00 to up to EUR 20,636,731.00 by issuing up to 5,140,439 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company ("New Shares") with subscription rights of the Companyˈs limited liability shareholders and partially utilizing the existing Authorized Capital 2019/I ("Capital Increase") as well as (ii) an uplisting of the Companyˈs existing shares ("Existing Shares") and the New Shares to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Uplisting").