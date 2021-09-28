checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2021, 18:22  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt

28-Sep-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

 

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Munich, 28 September 2021 - The management board of Mutares Management SE ("Management Board"), the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A2NB650) ("Company"), today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board of the Company ("Supervisory Board"), (i) to increase the Company's share capital against cash contribution from currently EUR 15,496,292.00 by up to EUR 5,140,439.00 to up to EUR 20,636,731.00 by issuing up to 5,140,439 new ordinary registered shares with no par value of the Company ("New Shares") with subscription rights of the Companyˈs limited liability shareholders and partially utilizing the existing Authorized Capital 2019/I ("Capital Increase") as well as (ii) an uplisting of the Companyˈs existing shares ("Existing Shares") and the New Shares to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Uplisting").

Seite 1 von 6
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase with subscription rights against cash contribution of up to 5,140,439 new shares and uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd beteiligt sich am JadeWeserPort Wilhelmshaven
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT ANGEBOT UM WEBVERSION - JETZT AUCH SPAREN, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ gibt Nominierungen für den Aufsichtsrat bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger wird Produktionsstätte für 400 MW Hochleistungs-Solarmodule in den USA errichten
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
EQS-News: Kuros Biosciences to showcase new MagnetOs products at NASS 2021 Annual Meeting
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:33 UhrMutares: Kapitalerhöhung soll „Anfang einer großen Reise“ sein
4investors | Kommentare
18:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase against cash contribution to accelerate growth and achieve ambitious targets as well as uplisting to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums und Erreichung ehrgeiziger Ziele sowie Uplisting in den Regulierten Markt (Prime Standard)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:24 UhrMutares to Raise EUR 100 Million at EUR 19.50 per Share
PLX AI | Analysen
18:22 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu 5.140.439 neue Aktien und Uplisting in den Regulierten Markt (Prime Standard) der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22.09.21Barsele Minerals, Mutares, Softbank – Die Qual der Wahl
inv3st.de | Kommentare
21.09.21Mutares Aktie: Dividenden-Perle korrigiert bei nervösem Börsen-Umfeld - Unterstützungen im Blickpunkt
4investors | Kommentare
16.09.21Mutares Raises 2023 Revenue Target to EUR 5 Billion from EUR 3 Billion Previously
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten Wachstumspläne
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten