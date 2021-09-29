EQS-Adhoc Leclanché reports 2021 half-year results with 42% revenue growth year over year
Leclanché reports 2021 half-year results with 42% revenue growth year over year
- Revenue increased by 42.1% compared to H1-2020
- Operating loss percentage of revenue improved by 43.5%
- Significant reduction of debt after the 9 September 2021 conversion
- Full year 2021 revenue still uncertain due to global supply chain slowdown and funding issues
- The ongoing capital raise through BTIG is progressing well
|(in million CHF)
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|V%
|Revenue
|15.2
|10.7
|+42.1%
|Operating Loss
|-24.3
|-30.3
|-19.8%
|Operating Loss % of Revenue
|-160%
|-283%
|-43.5%
|Financial Income and Expense + Income Tax
|-7.5
|-7.1
|+5.6%
|Net Loss for the Period
|-31.8
|-37.4
|-15.0%
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29th September 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announced half-year revenues of CHF 15.2 million for the six months ended 30th June 2021, a 42.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.
