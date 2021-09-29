checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché reports 2021 half-year results with 42% revenue growth year over year

Leclanché reports 2021 half-year results with 42% revenue growth year over year

Leclanché reports 2021 half-year results with 42% revenue growth year over year

- Revenue increased by 42.1% compared to H1-2020

- Operating loss percentage of revenue improved by 43.5%

- Significant reduction of debt after the 9 September 2021 conversion

- Full year 2021 revenue still uncertain due to global supply chain slowdown and funding issues

- The ongoing capital raise through BTIG is progressing well

 

(in million CHF) H1 2021 H1 2020 V%
Revenue 15.2 10.7 +42.1%
Operating Loss -24.3 -30.3 -19.8%
Operating Loss % of Revenue -160% -283% -43.5%
Financial Income and Expense + Income Tax -7.5 -7.1 +5.6%
Net Loss for the Period -31.8 -37.4 -15.0%
 

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29th September 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announced half-year revenues of CHF 15.2 million for the six months ended 30th June 2021, a 42.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.

