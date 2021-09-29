Bauwerk Group AG: Half-year accounts 2021 with significantly better result

BAUWERK GROUP: Half-year accounts 2021 with significantly better result

The currency-adjusted turnover of the Bauwerk Group in the first half of 2021 was 17.1% above the prior-year period and thus more than offset the pandemic-related decline in the previous year. Due to the very good and regionally broad-based demand, sales were fortunately also around 5% above the pre-pandemic period of 2019. Despite the increasing influence of higher material prices, it was possible to increase the profitability of the operating margin EBITDA by 300 basis points. The company result of CHF 11.2 million was also significantly higher than in the same period of the prior year (H1 2020: CHF 4.7 million).

St. Margrethen, 29 September 2021 - The consolidated net turnover of the Bauwerk Group increased by 19.9% to CHF 153.8 million in the first half of 2021 (prior-year: CHF 128.3 million). Adjusted for currency effects (using the previous year's exchange rate), the increase was 17.1%.

High sales despite difficult procurement market

The shortage of raw materials, restrictions in the supply chain and the associated high increases in raw material prices have presented the Bauwerk Group with major challenges in the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, it managed to increase the volume sold in the first half of 2021 by 12% to 4.7 million square meters.

Increased profitability

Together with the continued productivity and efficiency improvements in the plants, consistent fixed cost management and the adjustments to sales prices, necessary due to the material price increases, the Bauwerk Group significantly increased its profitability. The operating result EBITDA was CHF 20.8 million, compared to CHF 13.4 million in the prior-year period, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 13.5% (10.5% in the prior-year). The company result for the first half of 2021 was CHF 11.2 million, 139% higher than in the same period of the prior year (CHF 4.7 million).

Solid financing

The balance sheet and financial ratios of Bauwerk Group as of 30 June 2021 remain solid. The equity ratio as of the balance sheet date, including the subordinated shareholder loans, was 43.9% (43.2% as of 30 June 2020). Compared to the prior-year, financial liabilities were reduced by around CHF 4.6 million. The subordinated shareholder loan was also reduced by CHF 19.65 million.

Outlook 2021

Due to the current tense situation on the procurement markets and related uncertainties regarding the development of material prices, Bauwerk Group is not giving an outlook for the whole year. However, the efficiency measures implemented in recent years and the adjustments to sales prices in the current year should make it possible to compensate, at least partially, for the significant pressure on margins due to higher material prices. Bauwerk Group is confident that it can continue to achieve solid results in the medium term thanks to its good setup and market position.



Consolidated Income Statement in 1000 CHF 2021 2020 Change. Jan-Jun Jan-Jun in % Net turnover 153'824 128'253 19.9 Material and goods -71'947 -59'731 Personnel costs -33'433 -30'820 Other operating costs -27'243 -24'500 Other revenues 251 1'169 Other expenditures (incl. restructurings) -652 -956 Operating results before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 20'800 13'415 55.1 EBITDA in % of net turnover 13.5% 10.5% Depreciation -5'700 -5'850 Operating result (EBIT) 15'100 7'565 99.6 EBIT in % of net turnover 9.8% 5.9% Financial results -1'325 -2'020 Extraordinary / non-recurring expenses -180 -45 Result before taxes (EBT) 13'595 5'500 147.2 EBT in % of net turnover 8.8% 4.3% Taxes -2'395 -820 Net income 11'200 4'680 139.3 Net income in % of net turnover 7.3% 3.6%

Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 Jun 2021 in % 30 Jun 2020 in % Change in % in 1000 CHF Assets Cash and cash equivalents 34'368 21'802 Other current assets 126'522 128'292 Current assets 160'890 60.4 150'094 58.3 10'796 7.2 Financial assets 2'431 1'747 Tangible fixed and intangible assets 103'040 105'498 Non-current assets 105'471 39.6 107'245 41.7 -1'774 -1.7 Total assets 266'361 100.0 257'339 100.0 9'022 3.5 Equity and liabilities Financial liabilities 91'640 96'219 Other current liabilities 47'058 38'941 Other non-current liabilities 10'724 10'950 Total liabilities 149'422 56.1 146'110 56.8 3'312 2.3 Shareholder loan 7'850 2.9 27'500 10.7 -19'650 -71.5 Share capital 76'394 76'394 Capital reserves 14'062 14'062 Retained earnings (incl. currency

translation differences) 18'633 -6'727 Total equity 109'089 41.0 83'729 32.5 25'360 30.3 Total equity and liabilities 266'361 100.0 257'339 100.0 9'022 3.5



Contact

Peter Schmitter, CFO Bauwerk Group

Email: peter.schmitter@bauwerk-group.com, Telefon +41 71 747 72 94



About Bauwerk Group

Bauwerk Group is Europe's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of parquet flooring in the premium segment as well as the second-largest market participant in wood flooring. With sold volumes of over 8.2 million square meters annually, the Group offers a complementary portfolio of two- and three-layer parquets as well as wooden sports flooring under the two brands Bauwerk and Boen. The key markets Switzerland, Norway and Germany as well as Austria, the UK, France, China and the US are being served by local subsidiaries. Administrative headquarters of the Group are located in St. Margrethen, Switzerland. The production locations are currently concentrated in St. Margrethen and Kietaviškės, Lithuania and Đurđevac/Croatia. During the financial year 2020, the Bauwerk Group generated a net turnover of CHF 261 million and employed around 1,600 people.



Legal information

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of Bauwerk Group. Bauwerk Group is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of Bauwerk Group or the market in the securities of Bauwerk Group.

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ADVICE ON INVESTMENT NOR A RECOMMENDATION OR INVITATION FOR PURCHASING, HOLDING OR SELLING ANY SECURITIES AND IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PERSONS SUBJECT TO LEGISLATION THAT PROHIBITS ITS DISTRIBUTION OR MAKES ITS DISTRIBUTION CONTINGENT UPON AN APPROVAL AND IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THIS INFORMATION IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY NON-COMPLIANCE WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS MAY RESULT IN AN INFRINGEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. SECURITIES OF BAUWERK PARKETT AG AND OF BAUWERK BOEN AG ("COMPANIES") ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED OUTSIDE OF SWITZERLAND. IN PARTICULAR, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF U.S. PERSONS EXCEPT IN AN "OFFSHORE TRANSACTION" IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS ACCORDING TO ART. 652A OR ART. 1156 OF THE SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATIONS OR ART. 27 ET SEQ. OF THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE LISTING RULES.

This document is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

Language: English Company: Bauwerk Group AG Neudorfstrasse 49 9430 St. Margrethen Switzerland Phone: +41 71 7477474 Fax: +41 71 7477423 E-mail: info@bauwerk-group.com Internet: www.bauwerk-group.com ISIN: CH0410370016 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1234727

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1234727 29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST