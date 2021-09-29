checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2021, 10:21  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

29-Sep-2021 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr Klaus Fiedler as its Chief Executive Officer. His term of office will commence on 1 April 2022 or earlier and the contract will run for three years.

Klaus Fiedler, 50, has a Ph.D. in Physics. He has extensive international business experience as well as wide knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, Fiedler was Vice President and Head of Corporate Ventures at SCHOTT AG where he was responsible for the global identification, assessment, and incubation of new business opportunities. Before that, he served in various senior management roles at Knowles Electronic Business in China, at NXP in Austria and at Philips Research in the USA and Germany. Fiedler has lived and operated across the world, led cross-functional business initiatives and multi-cultural teams, and has a track record of successfully developing strategic Global Tier 1 accounts.

The Supervisory Board believes that Fiedler is perfectly suited to drive and implement LPKF's growth strategy, thanks to his deep understanding of the materials processing and application field.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu LPKF Laser!
Short
Basispreis 19,36€
Hebel 14,64
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 17,44€
Hebel 14,44
Ask 1,63
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1236653

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1236653  29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236653&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Lasertechnologie und LPKF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG 29-Sep-2021 / 10:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: GeoPost/DPDgroup investiert als Cornerstone Investor 90 Millionen Euro in geplantem Börsengang von ...
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ gibt Nominierungen für den Aufsichtsrat bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger wird Produktionsstätte für 400 MW Hochleistungs-Solarmodule in den USA errichten
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves capital increase against cash contribution to accelerate growth and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums und ...
DGAP-News: Mission 26: GEA stellt Wachstumsstrategie für die nächsten fünf Jahre vor
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU hebt Umsatzprognose nach starkem zweiten Quartal
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:53 UhrSchott-Manager Fiedler wird neuer Unternehmenschef beim Laserspezialisten LPKF
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:33 UhrLPKF Laser: Fiedler wird neuer Vorstandschef
4investors | Kommentare
10:23 UhrDGAP-News: Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF's new CEO
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:23 UhrDGAP-News: Dr. Klaus Fiedler wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender bei LPKF
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:23 UhrLPKF Laser Names Fiedler CEO
PLX AI | Analysen
10:21 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Klaus Fiedler wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.09.21LYNX: LPKF Laser: Hier kommt es gerade so richtig dicke!
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
28.09.21LPKF-Aktie: 200 % Kurspotenzial nach kurzfristigen Rückschlägen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt nach Wahl zu - Stimmung kühlt aber ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 27.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten