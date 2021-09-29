checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Revenue outlook slightly increased

AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Revenue outlook slightly increased

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
29.09.2021, 12:57  |  103   |   |   

About You’s preliminary figures show revenue growth of 51.1-55.0% for Q2. The company highlighted accelerated growth in the DACH region as well as in its TME segment (Tech, Media, Enabling).

 

About You Holding AG (Update)

 

Retail

MCap EUR 3.9bn


BUY

PT EUR 26.50 (+14% potential)

 

About You released preliminary figures for FQ2 (CQ3). On the back of strong yoy revenue growth the company slightly upgraded FY21 revenue guidance.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

About You’s preliminary figures show revenue growth of 51.1-55.0% for Q2. The company highlighted accelerated growth in the DACH region as well as in its TME segment (Tech, Media, Enabling). In terms of earnings, the company showed some improvements on SG&A and fulfillment costs. However, the company fueled customer acquisition and top-line growth with increased marketing spending. In line with its strategy, AY will ramp up its marketing spending with a particular focus on Southern Europe in Q3, following the launches in Italy and Greece. The midpoint of the slightly raised revenue outlook is in line with our forecast while the unchanged adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects the investments in the footprint expansion. Consequently, we reiterate our BUY rating with unchanged PT of EUR 26.50, based on our DCF valuation model.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

About You's preliminary figures show revenue growth of 51.1-55.0% for Q2. The company highlighted accelerated growth in the DACH region as well as in its TME segment (Tech, Media, Enabling). In terms of earnings, the company showed some improvements on SG&A and fulfillment costs. However, the company fueled customer acquisition and top-line growth with increased marketing spending.

