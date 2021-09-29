DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel New Chairman for Dürr AG's Board of Management 29-Sep-2021 / 14:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Chairman for Dürr AG's Board of Management



Dürr AG - WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204



Bietigheim-Bissingen, September 29, 2021- As part of a planned succession, Ralf W. Dieter (60) hands over his role as CEO of Dürr AG to his current deputy. Following 16 very successful years in office, he leaves the Board of Management with effect from December 31, 2021. Therefore, on the recommendation of the Personnel Committee, the Supervisory Board has today consented to a termination agreement with Mr. Dieter. He has been CEO of Dürr AG since January 1, 2006.



At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board also appointed Dr. Jochen Weyrauch (55) as the new CEO of Dürr AG, effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Weyrauch's new service contract runs until December 31, 2026. Dr. Weyrauch joined the Dürr AG Board of Management on January 1, 2017, and has been Deputy CEO since January 1, 2020. He is responsible for the divisions of Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, and Clean Technology Systems, as well as for the Corporate Development, Corporate Sustainability, and Global Sourcing functions.



Following Mr. Dieter's departure, the Dürr AG Board of Management will consist of two members until further notice. Alongside Dr. Weyrauch as the new CEO, Dietmar Heinrich (57) will continue to work as CFO.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.32 billion in 2020. The company has 17,000 employees and 121 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions: