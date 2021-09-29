DGAP-Ad-hoc: Homag Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel New Chairman for HOMAG Group AG's Board of Management 29-Sep-2021 / 14:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schopfloch, September 29, 2021. Ralf W. Dieter (60) hands over his role of CEO of HOMAG Group AG with effect from December 31, 2021, and will leave the Board of Management. It is with great regret that the Supervisory Board acknowledges this decision and respects Mr. Dieter's wish.

At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board also appointed Dr. Daniel Schmitt (51) as the new CEO of HOMAG Group AG, effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Schmitt's service contract runs until June 30, 2024. Dr. Schmitt joined the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG on July 1, 2021. Prior to that, he oversaw the environmental technology division, Clean Technology Systems, of the Dürr Group, to which HOMAG Group AG belongs.

Following Mr. Dieter's departure, the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG will consist of two members until further notice. Alongside Dr. Schmitt as the new CEO, Rainer Gausepohl (49) will continue to work as CFO.

