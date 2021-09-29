checkAd

New Chairman for HOMAG Group AG's Board of Management

New Chairman for HOMAG Group AG's Board of Management

Schopfloch, September 29, 2021. Ralf W. Dieter (60) hands over his role of CEO of HOMAG Group AG with effect from December 31, 2021, and will leave the Board of Management. It is with great regret that the Supervisory Board acknowledges this decision and respects Mr. Dieter's wish.

At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board also appointed Dr. Daniel Schmitt (51) as the new CEO of HOMAG Group AG, effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Schmitt's service contract runs until June 30, 2024. Dr. Schmitt joined the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG on July 1, 2021. Prior to that, he oversaw the environmental technology division, Clean Technology Systems, of the Dürr Group, to which HOMAG Group AG belongs.

Following Mr. Dieter's departure, the Board of Management of HOMAG Group AG will consist of two members until further notice. Alongside Dr. Schmitt as the new CEO, Rainer Gausepohl (49) will continue to work as CFO.

The HOMAG Group is the world's leading provider of integrated solutions for production in the woodworking industry and woodworking shops. Its 15 specialized production sites, about 20 Group-owned sales and service companies and approximately 60 exclusive sales partners worldwide make the company a unique system provider. Backed by a workforce of some 7,000 employees the HOMAG Group offers its customers solutions for digitized production, based on digital data continuity from point of sale through the entire production process, combined with a comprehensive software suite. In addition, the open ecosystem 'tapio' (open Internet-of-Things platform) maps the data flow along the entire value chain of the timber industry. The HOMAG Group has been majority-owned by the Dürr Group since October 2014.

