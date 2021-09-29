--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information29.09.2021Vienna - KA Finanz AG (KF) has been operating as a wind-down company pursuant to§ 162 of the Austrian Act on Recovery and Resolution of Banks (BaSAG) sinceSeptember 2017. Based on progress of the wind-up to date, the Supervisory Boardof KF has decided to reduce the wind-down horizon for KF's portfolio to the endof 2023 with immediate effect. KF will continue without changeto aim at makingbest use of market opportunities and pursue the potential for any reversal ofimpairments arising in the course of the wind-down.ISINs: AT0000329859; AT0000441209; XS0140045302; XS0144772927; XS0185015541;XS0236776877; XS0257275098; XS0279423775; XS0973424152; XS1013581274;XS1033673440; XS1270771006; XS1288050799; XS1288050872; XS1325164132;XS1331664679; XS1460837732Stock exchange: Vienna, LuxembourgFurther inquiry note:KA Finanz AGA-1020 Wien, Taborstraße 1-3Dipl.-Vw. Gabriele Müller, Spokesperson of the Executive BoardTel: +43(0)1/310 06 06-600Email: info@kafinanz.atend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: KA Finanz AGTaborstraße 1-3A-1020 Wienphone: +43/1/310 06 06FAX: +43/1/310 06 06 - 404mail: info@kafinanz.atWWW: www.kafinanz.atISIN: -indexes:stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78368/5033294OTS: KA Finanz AG

EANS-Adhoc KA Finanz AG / Shortening of the wind-down horizon for KF's portfolio to the end of 2023 resolved

- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …



