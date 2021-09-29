DGAP-Ad-hoc: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel CytoTools AG considers complete change of Management Board and Supervisory Board possible as a result of the Annual General Meeting on 30.09.2021 29-Sep-2021 / 15:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, 29 September 2021 - CytoTools AG has invited to the ordinary (virtual) shareholders' meeting for September 30, 2021. Under agenda item 8, the Annual General Meeting is to vote on the proposal of a shareholder, Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, on whether all incumbent members of the Supervisory Board are to be dismissed. Under agenda item 9, new candidates proposed by Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG are then to be elected to the Supervisory Board.

The incumbent members of the Management Board of CytoTools AG, Dr. Mark-Andre Freyberg and Dr. Dirk Kaiser, have decided today that they will not be available for an extension of their term of office as members of the Management Board in the event that the proposed resolution of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG on agenda item 8 is adopted, so that their current appointment to the Management Board would end by rotation at the end of September 30, 2021.

CytoTools AG had already commented on the proposed resolutions of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and pointed out that in the present case apparently not only a replacement of the entire Supervisory Board, but in the result also of the incumbent Management Board is intended anyway, so that there would be a simultaneous discontinuity on all management levels of CytoTools AG.

Although Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG and its affiliated companies or their majority shareholders do not hold the majority of shares in CytoTools AG, based on the registrations for the Annual General Meeting as well as the postal votes cast to date and the instructions issued to the proxies, CytoTools AG believes that there is an overwhelming probability that the proposed resolutions of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG will find the required majority.



Contact:

CytoTools AG

Klappacher Straße 126

64285 Darmstadt

Telefax: +49 6151 9515813

Email: kontakt@cytotools.de

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: CytoTools AG Klappacher Str. 126 64285 Darmstadt Germany Phone: +49 (0)6151-951 58 12 Fax: +49 (0)6151-951 58 13 E-mail: kontakt@cytotools.de Internet: www.cytotools.de ISIN: DE000A0KFRJ1 WKN: A0KFRJ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1236837

End of Announcement DGAP News Service