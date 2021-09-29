DGAP-Adhoc CytoTools AG considers complete change of Management Board and Supervisory Board possible as a result of the Annual General Meeting on 30.09.2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
CytoTools AG considers complete change of Management Board and Supervisory Board possible as a result of the Annual General Meeting on 30.09.2021
Darmstadt, 29 September 2021 - CytoTools AG has invited to the ordinary (virtual) shareholders' meeting for September 30, 2021. Under agenda item 8, the Annual General Meeting is to vote on the proposal of a shareholder, Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, on whether all incumbent members of the Supervisory Board are to be dismissed. Under agenda item 9, new candidates proposed by Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG are then to be elected to the Supervisory Board.
The incumbent members of the Management Board of CytoTools AG, Dr. Mark-Andre Freyberg and Dr. Dirk Kaiser, have decided today that they will not be available for an extension of their term of office as members of the Management Board in the event that the proposed resolution of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG on agenda item 8 is adopted, so that their current appointment to the Management Board would end by rotation at the end of September 30, 2021.
CytoTools AG had already commented on the proposed resolutions of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and pointed out that in the present case apparently not only a replacement of the entire Supervisory Board, but in the result also of the incumbent Management Board is intended anyway, so that there would be a simultaneous discontinuity on all management levels of CytoTools AG.
Although Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG and its affiliated companies or their majority shareholders do not hold the majority of shares in CytoTools AG, based on the registrations for the Annual General Meeting as well as the postal votes cast to date and the instructions issued to the proxies, CytoTools AG believes that there is an overwhelming probability that the proposed resolutions of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG will find the required majority.
Contact:
CytoTools AG
Klappacher Straße 126
64285 Darmstadt
Telefax: +49 6151 9515813
Email: kontakt@cytotools.de
|
