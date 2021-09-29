EANS-Adhoc Semperit AG Holding / Martin Füllenbach resigns from Executive Board of Semperit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Personnel
29.09.2021
Vienna - Austria, 29 September 2021 - Martin Füllenbach prematurely resigns from
his mandate as CEO of Semperit AG Holding as of today in order to pursue a new
professional challenge. The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding
acknowledges this personal decision with great regret and has approved the
mutually agreed termination of his contract.
Until the position of CEO is filled, CFO Petra Preining and COO Kristian Brok
will take over his responsibilities on the Executive Board on an interim basis.
Further inquiry note:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42730/5033332
OTS: Semperit AG Holding
ISIN: AT0000785555
|
Wertpapier
