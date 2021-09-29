EANS-Adhoc Semperit AG Holding / Martin Füllenbach resigns from Executive Board of Semperit Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 29.09.2021, 15:55 | | 75 0 | 0 29.09.2021, 15:55 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

Personnel

29.09.2021



Vienna - Austria, 29 September 2021 - Martin Füllenbach prematurely resigns from

his mandate as CEO of Semperit AG Holding as of today in order to pursue a new

professional challenge. The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding

acknowledges this personal decision with great regret and has approved the

mutually agreed termination of his contract.



Until the position of CEO is filled, CFO Petra Preining and COO Kristian Brok

will take over his responsibilities on the Executive Board on an interim basis.









Further inquiry note:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com



Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com



www.semperitgroup.com



issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



