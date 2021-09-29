DGAP-Adhoc The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million
Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive
Berlin, 29 September 2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has resolved to increase the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million. The Company has already received significant commitments from major investors. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The issue amount will be 100% of the nominal amount (plus accrued interest). The convertible bond 2021/2024 was issued in February 2021 with a term of three years, an annual interest rate of 6 percent and a conversion price of EUR 3.20 per share.
The funds are intended to be used for the further development of the three core business activities by expanding the portfolio holding, further building up the residential real estate portfolio for privatization and investing in project developments.
Important note
This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States.
Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/ Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
