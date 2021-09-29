checkAd

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million

29-Sep-2021
Berlin, 29 September 2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has resolved to increase the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million. The Company has already received significant commitments from major investors. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The issue amount will be 100% of the nominal amount (plus accrued interest). The convertible bond 2021/2024 was issued in February 2021 with a term of three years, an annual interest rate of 6 percent and a conversion price of EUR 3.20 per share.

The funds are intended to be used for the further development of the three core business activities by expanding the portfolio holding, further building up the residential real estate portfolio for privatization and investing in project developments.


Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/ Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2
WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
DGAP-Adhoc The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million …

