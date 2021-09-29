checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Konsum REIT sells seven retail properties at a significant profit

29-Sep-2021
Broderstorf, 29 September 2021 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today notarised the sale of seven retail properties with the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The sub-portfolio comprises a total rental area of 28,000 sqm of rental space and includes the properties in Bad Harzburg, Verden, Bergen and Krempe as well as Niesky (Rothenburger Straße), Krakow am See and Altentreptow (Fritz-Reuter-Straße). In all properties, DKR had reduced existing vacancies and significantly extended leases since acquisition. The properties currently generate an annual rent of EUR 2.6 million with a remaining lease term of approximately nine years. The sale price of EUR 47.2 million is therefore 18 times the annual rent. The transfer of benefits and encumbrances of all properties is expected by January 2022.

Half of the capital gain realised in the financial year 2021/2022 is to be distributed as an additional dividend in accordance with the statutes of a REIT. The dividend for the upcoming financial year will therefore be approximately 25 euro cents per share higher from this sale alone. The other half is to be used in accordance with DKR's investment criteria for the acquisition of further properties or for other measures that increase shareholder value.

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
