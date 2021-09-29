Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again Mettlach, 29.09.2021 - Following the strong first half-year and the sustained positive business development in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has again raised its turnover and earnings forecast for the full year today. Villeroy & Boch now expects an increase in group turnover to over EUR 920 million (previous forecast: around EUR 885 million) and a group operating result of over EUR 85 million (previous forecast: over EUR 75 million). The renewed increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation for 2021.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again 29-Sep-2021 / 18:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Note: The interim report for Q3 2021 will be published as scheduled on 20 October 2021 and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions.



Press Relations contact:

Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14

E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

Investor Relations contact:

Susanne Reiter

Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27

E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Villeroy & Boch AG Saaruferstraße 1-3 66693 Mettlach Germany Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0 E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207 WKN: 765723 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1236732

End of Announcement DGAP News Service