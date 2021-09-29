checkAd

Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again

Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its annual forecast for 2021 again

Mettlach, 29.09.2021 - Following the strong first half-year and the sustained positive business development in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has again raised its turnover and earnings forecast for the full year today. Villeroy & Boch now expects an increase in group turnover to over EUR 920 million (previous forecast: around EUR 885 million) and a group operating result of over EUR 85 million (previous forecast: over EUR 75 million). The renewed increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation for 2021.

Note: The interim report for Q3 2021 will be published as scheduled on 20 October 2021 and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions.


Press Relations contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

Investor Relations contact:
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
