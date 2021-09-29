checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HIAG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all proposals

HIAG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all proposals

29-Sep-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Basel, 29 September 2021 - The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG held on 29 September 2021 approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. A total of 7,494,449 shares respectively 88.87% of the voting capital of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG were represented by the independent proxy. Due to the remaining tense situation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on COVID-19 regulation 3, the meeting was held without the personal participation of the shareholders.

Creation of approved share capital
The shareholders of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG agreed by a vast majority to the creation of approved share capital of a maximum of CHF 1,700,000 through the issue of a maximum of 1,700,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each for a period of two years until 29 September 2023. If the market environment is favourable, HIAG plans to issue new registered shares by way of a rights issue, probably in the 4th quarter of 2021. As previously communicated, the anchor shareholders intend to participate in the rights issue with 15 to 20% of their subscription rights, which is expected to lead to an increase in the free float from currently just under 37% to approximately 45%. In addition, the anchor shareholders and HIAG Immobilien Holding AG have agreed to a lock-up period of 12 months after the listing of the new shares. Zürcher Kantonalbank is acting as sole lead manager in the planned rights issue.

