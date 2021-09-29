checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2021, 19:41  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE

29-Sep-2021 / 19:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Traton SE!
Long
Basispreis 20,98€
Hebel 11,89
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,43€
Hebel 11,89
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Munich, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE and Mr. Matthias Gründler have agreed today that Mr. Gründler will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Gründler will be succeeded by Mr. Christian Levin as Chairman of the Executive Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Mr. Christian Schulz will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Schulz will be succeeded by Mrs. Annette Danielski on the Executive Board of TRATON SE.

Contact:

Name: Dr. Klaus Schartel
Position: General Counsel
Tel.: +49 152 04265185
E-Mail: klaus.schartel@traton.com

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1236946

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1236946  29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236946&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTRATON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TRATON GROUP - Volkswagen Truck & Bus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE 29-Sep-2021 / 19:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Ausscheiden des Vorstandsvorsitzenden aus dem Vorstand der TRATON SE
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA benennt mit Richard Schulze-Muth neuen CFO
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Erweiterung des Technologieportfolios und der Wertschöpfungskette durch Übernahme der ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA:SGT German Private Equity und Tyrus Capital kündigen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr Klaus Fiedler appointed new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
DGAP-News: Mission 26: GEA stellt Wachstumsstrategie für die nächsten fünf Jahre vor
DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG veröffentlicht Halbjahreszahlen 2021
DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG und BayernLB legen mit der BayernInvest zweiten Spezial-AIF für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-News: EXASOL AG: BARC's 'The Data Management Survey 22': Exasol lässt in seinen Vergleichsgruppen erneut ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:29 UhrROUNDUP: Scania-Chef Levin führt künftig VW-Lastwagenholding Traton
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:02 UhrTraton mit neuem Chef und Finanzvorstand
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:41 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Ausscheiden des Vorstandsvorsitzenden aus dem Vorstand der TRATON SE
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.09.21ROUNDUP/Untreue-Vorsatz nicht nachweisbar: Freisprüche für VW-Personalmanager
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21ROUNDUP: Urteil im Untreue-Prozess gegen VW-Personalmanager erwartet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Verurteilung für VW-Manager gefordert: Verteidigung will Freisprüche
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Traton auf 27 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
27.09.21JEFFERIES stuft Traton auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
27.09.21ROUNDUP: Plädoyers im Untreue-Prozess gegen VW-Personalmanager erwartet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Traton auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere