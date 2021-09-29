DGAP-Adhoc TRATON SE: Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman leaves the Executive Board of TRATON SE
Munich, 29 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE and Mr. Matthias Gründler have agreed today that Mr. Gründler will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Gründler will be succeeded by Mr. Christian Levin as Chairman of the Executive Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Mr. Christian Schulz will leave the Executive Board of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 30 September 2021. Mr. Schulz will be succeeded by Mrs. Annette Danielski on the Executive Board of TRATON SE.
Contact:
Name: Dr. Klaus Schartel
Position: General Counsel
Tel.: +49 152 04265185
E-Mail: klaus.schartel@traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|
