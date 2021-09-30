checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner Announced Second Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM/aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Life-Threatening COVID-19

Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner Announced Second Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM/aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Life-Threatening COVID-19

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Second Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil) in the NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
 

Geneva, Switzerland, September 30, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release providing a safety update on ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b/TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19) phase three study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). According to the press release, in its second scheduled analysis, the study's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of 231 patients and recommended continued enrollment. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.


ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

