RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner Announced Second Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM/aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Life-Threatening COVID-19
30-Sep-2021

Geneva, Switzerland, September 30, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release providing a safety update on ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b/TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19) phase three study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). According to the press release, in its second scheduled analysis, the study's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of 231 patients and recommended continued enrollment. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.



ABOUT RELIEF

