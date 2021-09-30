checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Knaus Tabbert AG withdraws guidance for the 2021 financial year due to increasing shortage of materials

Knaus Tabbert AG withdraws guidance for the 2021 financial year due to increasing shortage of materials

Due to increasing shortages of materials along the supply chain, the Executive Board of Knaus Tabbert AG is withdrawing its guidance for sales and profit margin for the 2021 financial year. The medium-term growth expectation is not affected by this. The previous guidance had last been confirmed on August 11, 2021, and was already subject to further restrictions in connection with problems in the supply chain. In that guidance, the company assumed sales growth in the lower range of 20 to 22 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 8 percent.

Ongoing delays in the supply of chassis, primarily related to the global semiconductor shortage, mean that the production lines for motor homes at the sites in Jandelsbrunn (Germany) and Nagyoroszi (Hungary) will have to be stopped in the fourth quarter - for an expected period of at least two weeks - and, in addition, working hours at these sites will be significantly reduced.

In view of the dynamics of the developments in connection with supply shortages, a new forecast with regard to revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the 2021 financial year and thus on the business development of Knaus Tabbert can only be made at a later date.

