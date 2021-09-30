checkAd

Countdown to Europe's largest compliance conference begins - over 4,000 participants registered for ECEC 2021

Countdown to Europe's largest compliance conference begins - over 4,000 participants registered for ECEC 2021 / Free tickets still available

  • Transparency International founder Peter Eigen to deliver keynote at ECEC 2021
  • US whistleblower Bradley C. Birkenfeld to speak about how he brought down Swiss banking secrecy
  • Presentation of the Whistleblowing Report 2021 survey results - how well prepared are European companies for the EU Whistleblowing Directive?
  • ECEC Award 2021: finalists Cuidam, Siemens and Sika in the running

In 6 days' time the second European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) will open its virtual doors to compliance professionals and experts. Europe's largest compliance conference, for which more than 4,000 participants have already registered this year, offers an exciting program on 6 and 7 October with more than 30 different sessions and many internationally renowned speakers. Keynote speakers include Transparency International founder Peter Eigen, former German Finance Minister Theo Waigel, Christian Hunt, founder and CEO of UK-based consultancy Human Risk, and Dr. Klaus Moosmayer from Novartis, one of the world's most respected compliance and ethics experts. ECEC 2021 tickets are still available for those wishing to take part in the panel discussions, workshops and expert talks.

"We are really excited about our two-day ECEC 2021 agenda because it features so many interesting sessions that it is really difficult to highlight any in particular. That so many high-level international experts from business, academia and politics have confirmed their attendance shows that topics such as whistleblowing and compliance have finally entered the mainstream," says Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Management Board at EQS Group.

To summarize, ECEC 2021 features over 30 sessions and 70 speakers across 2 days. In one session whistleblower and former bank manager Bradley C. Birkenfeld will tell the story of how he disclosed information on his former employer, the major Swiss bank UBS, when he uncovered illegal business practices in the USA. The US citizen enjoyed no protection at the time and served 30 months in prison because of his involvement in the scandal, a judgement which met with great criticism from many interest groups. But following his release, "Lucifer's banker" as he calls himself in his book title (subtitle: "The untold story of how I destroyed Swiss banking secrecy"), received a $104 million reward from the US Internal Revenue Service which collected billions in taxes thanks to the information he provided.

