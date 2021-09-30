MagForce AG and CHIP Hospital Málaga Announce Collaboration Agreement for the Commercial Treatment of Glioblastoma Cancer Patients with the NanoTherm Therapy System in Spain agForce AG:

checkAd

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Expansion
30.09.2021 / 08:00
MagForce AG and CHIP Hospital Málaga Announce Collaboration Agreement for the Commercial Treatment of Glioblastoma Cancer Patients with the NanoTherm Therapy System in Spain

- Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado (CHIP) will be first clinic in Spain to offer MagForce's technology for the commercial treatment of brain cancer patients

- Additionally, an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) is planned to be conducted at the public Carlos Haya University Hospital Málaga to support patient reimbursement in Andalusia

- Agreement represents important milestone in MagForce's European roll-out strategy of the NanoTherm therapy system for the treatment of brain tumors

Berlin, Germany, September 30, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Complejo Hospitalario Integral Privado (CHIP), Málaga, Spain, for the commercial treatment of brain cancer patients with the NanoTherm therapy system in Andalusia.

The NanoTherm treatment center at CHIP will be headed by the General Director Toni Serra together with the treating neurosurgeon Prof. Miguel Angel Arraez. The private clinic in Málaga will be equipped with MagForce's 'plug-and-treat' solution - a mobile container fully operational with a pre-installed NanoActivator device. This will allow for a significantly shortened time to start patient treatments at the new center. Subject to inspections and permissions by local authorities, commercial treatments are expected to commence in Q1/2022.

