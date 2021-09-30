checkAd

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 08:02  |  81   |   |   

Synairgen plc
(‘Synairgen’ or the ‘Company’)

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Southampton, UK – 30 September 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the drug discovery, development and commercialisation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodora Harold as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

Theodora has over 20 years’ experience in the biotech sector and is currently CEO of Crescendo Biologics Ltd. She was previously part of the founding management teams of both PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd and Mission Therapeutics Ltd. Theodora has previous non-executive director experience at Chronos Therapeutics Ltd.

Theodora is also a Chartered Accountant having qualified at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Simon Shaw, Chair of Synairgen, commented: "I am delighted to have Theodora joining the Board at this pivotal transition point for Synairgen. Her breadth and depth of experience brings a welcome new perspective to the Board and her expertise in the life sciences and biotech industries will be of great value to Synairgen particularly as we move into a new phase of rapid change with our Phase III trial for SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) nearing completion.”

Theodora Harold, newly appointed Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee added: “Building on the ground-breaking work of Professor Sir Stephen Holgate and his team at University of Southampton, Synairgen is at an important stage in its growth as it looks to expand access of this innovative inhaled interferon beta treatment to patients, particularly those severely ill with COVID-19. This is an exciting time to join the Synairgen team, and I look forward to working with Simon and the Board in pursuing a successful future for the Company.

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Ms Harold are as follows:

Ms Theodora Caroline Harold, aged 47, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:

  • Crescendo Biologics Limited

Past directorships and/or partnerships:

  • Chronos Therapeutics Ltd
  • Dreadnought Ltd
  • Cambridge Consultancy Services Ltd
  • Orlixus Ltd

Ms Harold holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information on Ms Harold required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Synairgen plc
Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer
John Ward, Chief Financial Officer
Brooke Clarke, Head of Communications
Tel: + 44 (0) 23 8051 2800

finnCap (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Geoff Nash, Kate Bannatyne, Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane, Sunil de Silva (ECM)
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Duncan Monteith
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Consilium Strategic Communications (UK Financial Media and Investor Relations)
Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Carina Jurs
synairgen@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

MKC Strategies, LLC (US Media Relations)
Mary Conway
MConway@MKCStrategies.com
Tel: +1 516 606 6545

Notes for Editors

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a UK-based respiratory company focused on drug discovery, development and commercialisation. The Company’s primary focus is developing SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) for the treatment of COVID-19 as potentially the first host-targeted broad-spectrum antiviral treatment delivered directly into the lungs. Granted Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed an Urgent Public Health study by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), Synairgen’s Phase III clinical programme is currently evaluating nebulised SNG001 in patients across 17 countries. In a Phase II trial in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, SNG001 demonstrated a greater than twofold chance of recovery to ‘no limitation of activities’ versus placebo.

Founded by University of Southampton Professors Sir Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic in 2003, Synairgen is quoted on AIM (LSE: SNG). For more information about Synairgen, please see www.synairgen.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Non-Executive Director Appointment Synairgen plc(‘Synairgen’ or the ‘Company’) Non-Executive Director Appointment Southampton, UK – 30 September 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the drug discovery, development and commercialisation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...