H&M Q3 Net Income, Gross Margin Better Than Expected as Stores Reopen (PLX AI) – H&M Q3 gross margin 53.2% vs. estimate 51.5%.Q3 net income SEK 4,692 million vs. estimate SEK 4,100 millionQ3 EBIT margin 11.3%H&M around 100 stores remained closed at the end of Q3, and currently there are 50 stores closedH&M cash …



