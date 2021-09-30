H&M Q3 Net Income, Gross Margin Better Than Expected as Stores Reopen
- (PLX AI) – H&M Q3 gross margin 53.2% vs. estimate 51.5%.
- Q3 net income SEK 4,692 million vs. estimate SEK 4,100 million
- Q3 EBIT margin 11.3%
- H&M around 100 stores remained closed at the end of Q3, and currently there are 50 stores closed
- H&M cash dividend of SEK 6.50 per share to be paid in November
- H&M group’s increase in profit for the quarter is mainly a result of well-received collections with more full-price sales, lower markdowns and good cost control, CEO says
