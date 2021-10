Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in Sweden Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 08:07 | | 86 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 08:07 | (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA received a purchase order from MaserFrakt AB for one H2Station hydrogen fueling station to be used for a fleet of heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles in Borlänge, Sweden.Station … (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA received a purchase order from MaserFrakt AB for one H2Station hydrogen fueling station to be used for a fleet of heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles in Borlänge, Sweden.Station … (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA received a purchase order from MaserFrakt AB for one H2Station hydrogen fueling station to be used for a fleet of heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles in Borlänge, Sweden.

Station operational by Q4 of 2022

The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the purchase order NEL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



