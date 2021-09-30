checkAd

The International Cricket Council Announces Strategic Partnership With FinTech Infrastructure Leader Nium

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses with access to a suite of fintech infrastructure services through one API. This partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through to the end of 2023 such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.

Nium becomes the International Cricket Council's first B2B sponsorship partner

As an official partner of the ICC, Nium will promote its association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute unique fan and client activations at these ICC events. This partnership will enable Nium to engage the global cricket-loving business fanbase with innovative campaigns that highlight the power of fintech in helping make global money movement faster, safer, and easier.

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said, "We are excited to have Nium join us as an official partner, beginning with the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held here in the UAE & Oman. This relationship will allow Nium to use the backdrop of cricket to promote its role as a pioneer in fintech innovation to its clients and prospects, worldwide. We look forward to working with Nium on developing bespoke campaigns that we believe in time will have a positive impact on our game and how we engage with fans."

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO, Nium said, "We are beyond excited to join forces with the ICC as a unique B2B commercial partner. Cricket's appeal transcends countries, currencies, and cultures. For years, Nium has been the behind-the-scenes fintech infrastructure powering some of the most recognized brands in the world. This partnership allows us to showcase our fintech innovations on a global stage, and to engage cricket-loving technologists in the development of new programs to advance the global game experience."

ABOUT THE ICC

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 105 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC Men's World Cup and Women's World Cup and the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cups as well as all associated qualifying events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day International and Twenty20 Internationals. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.

ABOUT NIUM

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, travel companies, and businesses of any size with access to global payment services via one API. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe with services for pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses have the ability to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 33 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 32 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Core to Nium is its license infrastructure, built over time in some of the fastest growing economies. Nium owns the broadest license portfolio, covering 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com    

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639444/ICC_Nium_partnership.jpg




