SBI, Sygnum, and Azimut launch a digital asset sector focused venture capital fund

SBI, Sygnum, and Azimut launch a digital asset sector focused venture capital fund

SBI, Sygnum, and Azimut launch a digital asset sector focused venture capital fund

- The technology focused venture capital fund, founded by SBI, Sygnum and Azimut aims to back best-in-class digital asset companies across Europe and Southeast Asia

- The fund will primarily focus on companies developing distributed ledger technology infrastructure, decentralised finance solutions and regulatory technology tools

- The genesis of the fund comes amidst the emergence of several investment themes in the digital asset economy, as well as strong venture capital inflows this year into blockchain and digital asset companies

Zurich, 30 September 2021 - SBI Group, Sygnum and Azimut Group announced today the launch of a venture capital fund of up to USD 75 million based in Singapore, which will invest in start-up companies in the digital asset sector.

This new fund, incorporated as a Variable Capital Company, brings together the collective digital assets experience and leadership of the three founding partners to accelerate the growth of promising companies in this sector, while providing qualifying investors with unrivalled access to the fast-growing digital asset economy.

With SBI Ven Capital as the primary fund manager, the fund's investment strategy will primarily focus on Pre-Series A and Series A companies developing blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure, decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions and regulatory technology tools. These focus areas reflect the investment themes that have emerged across the digital asset economy:

1. Latest innovations in digital asset ecosystems will play a key role in the future across a wide variety of sectors

2. The digital asset and tokenized securities market opportunity is set to grow significantly, with up to 10% of global GDP projected to be stored and transacted using DLT infrastructure by 2027[1]

