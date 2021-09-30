Sinch acquires Pathwire, the leading email delivery platform, and intends to carry out a directed share issue secured by investor undertakings

Pathwire provides a best-in-class email deliverability platform for transactional and marketing email. Built to remove the complexities of the world’s most-used digital communications channel, Pathwire ensures that the right messages are delivered to the right person at the right time. Over 100,000 businesses use Pathwire’s products to engage with their customers, including major brands such as Lyft, Kajabi, Microsoft, Iterable, and DHL.

Stockholm, Sweden, and San Antonio, Texas – September 30, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pathwire, the leading cloud-based email delivery platform, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products for developers and marketers. Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch. Using yesterday’s closing Sinch share price of SEK 165.9, and USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.8, this corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately USD 1.9 billion, or SEK 16.6 billion.

The acquisition of Pathwire means that Sinch becomes one of the very few, global CPaaS providers that can deliver leading quality at scale across all the main digital communications channels which businesses use to engage with their customers.

“Every form of digital communications has its unique benefits, and delivering high quality at scale requires both extensive technical capabilities and deep subject matter expertise“, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO. “Together with Pathwire, we will be able to offer a best-of-breed product set, across messaging, voice and email, that empowers businesses and developers to craft an unmatched, digital, customer experience.”

Businesses turn to cloud-based email service providers to avoid costly in-house solutions and to ensure that each message reaches its recipient as intended. Through its feature-rich email API, email testing tools, and accomplished deliverability services, Pathwire ensures that emails are received with minimum delay, that they are showcased in customers’ prime inbox, and that messages render pixel-perfect on every device and with every email provider. Together with a highly efficient, online go-to-market model, these product strengths have allowed Pathwire to outgrow the competition and deliver consistently high growth and high profitability.