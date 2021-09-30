checkAd

Sustainable Development in the Russian Arctic TotalEnergies Commits to the Protection of Biodiversity in the Arctic LNG 2 Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 08:36  |  84   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In line with its guiding principle of transparency in sustainable development and in engaging with civil society, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is publishing on its website the Environmental, Safety and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) and the biodiversity implementation strategy of the Arctic LNG 2 project, in which the Company holds a direct and indirect1 21.64% stake.

Based on the ESHIA and in accordance with the most stringent international performance standards, Arctic LNG 2 has defined a set of actions that will be implemented to minimize the environmental and social footprint, and to deliver a positive impact on biodiversity and the surrounding communities. These measures will be monitored by third-party organizations, including all of the international credit agencies that will be contributing to the project and have engaged in a demanding dialogue with the project team to reinforce its commitments on the basis of IFC (International Finance Corporation) Performance Standard 6.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 37,23€
Hebel 10,71
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,67€
Hebel 9,17
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The biodiversity protection strategy of the project will be based on the following plans and programs:

  • the Biodiversity Conservation Management Program (BCMP) in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation;
  • the Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) setting out the commitments and measures identified in the ESHIA in order to avoid, minimize and, if necessary, compensate the impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems;
  • the Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) setting out the specific commitments and actions taken by the project in accordance with IFC Performance Standard 6 requirements for No Net Loss in Natural Habitats and a Net Gain in Critical Habitats;
  • theBiodiversity Monitoring and Evaluation Program (BMEP)to measure the outcomes of the biodiversity plans implemented.

These plans and programs will be published by TotalEnergies as they are approved.

“As a major player in the energy transition, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. This is why we have pledged to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including those related to the conservation of biodiversity”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “The development of the LNG projects in which we are participating in Northern Russia generates legitimately high expectations in terms of protection of the environment and biodiversity. We take these expectations seriously and responsibly. With our partners, we are mobilizing significant resources to ensure that these projects are implemented and operated in an exemplary manner. Our commitment to our stakeholders is to answer their questions transparently and to share studies and documentation with them.”

Seite 1 von 3
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sustainable Development in the Russian Arctic TotalEnergies Commits to the Protection of Biodiversity in the Arctic LNG 2 Project Regulatory News: In line with its guiding principle of transparency in sustainable development and in engaging with civil society, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is publishing on its website the Environmental, Safety and Health …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:26 UhrTotalEnergies Doubles its Recycled Plastic Production Capacity in France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08:30 UhrTotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s Largest Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Verband: Weiter keine Entspannung an britischen Tankstellen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.09.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21Aktien Europa: Erholung - Techwerte wieder gefragt nach jüngstem Rutsch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21Offshore wind: TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG Reveal West of Orkney ScotWind Bid in Scotland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Mehr grüner Strom: Bei dieser Energieaktie könnte ich mir bald eine nachhaltige Kurserholung vorstellen!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare